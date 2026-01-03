Dense fog disrupts life in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Dense fog engulfed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday morning, throwing normal life out of gear. Visibility dropped to as low as 25 metres in various areas of the twin cities early in the morning, but gradually improved later in the day as the sun dispersed the fog.

The fog also enveloped Islamabad International Airport from 5a.m. to 8a.m. on Friday.

According to an official of the Meteorological Department, the current cold wave accompanied by fog will continue to grip the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, on Saturday as well.

Talking to Dawn, the official said the intensity of the cold wave and fog would gradually decrease by the end of the week.

He said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Cold and dry weather is expected over most areas, while upper hilly regions will remain very cold during morning and night hours.

Moderate to dense fog is expected over the plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The official said there was no sign of immediate rainfall in the coming days, adding that the twin cities might remain under fog during morning and late-night hours.

He said the minimum temperature in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius.

“The temperature will further drop to 1 degree Celsius in the coming two to three days,” he said.

The recent cold wave and foggy conditions have already made living conditions difficult in the twin cities, with residents also suffering from low gas pressure in various localities.

In these circumstances, the number of people complaining of cold-related ailments has also increased over the last few days. According to doctors at various city hospitals, elderly people and children are the most affected.

“The majority of patients arriving at the hospital daily come with complaints related to extreme cold conditions. We have been receiving more than 100 patients on a daily basis,” said a senior doctor at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Doctors have advised people to keep themselves warm, cover their heads and ears, and increase liquid intake, especially soups, to minimise the effects of dry cold.

Trains coming from Karachi and Lahore also arrived late in Rawalpindi due to fog.

A railcar from Lahore arrived at 6:00am instead of its scheduled time of 5am. “Due to low visibility, drivers were instructed to reduce speed to avoid any untoward incident,” said a Railways official.

Meanwhile, in view of the Met Office forecast of moderate to dense fog over the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Motorway Police warned that lane violations in foggy conditions could result in serious accidents.

Motorists were urged to strictly observe lane discipline, switch on fog lights, reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

Citizens planning to travel were advised to avoid unnecessary journeys and prefer daytime travel. The Motorway Police has designated 10am to 6pm as relatively safer travel hours, when visibility is expected to improve.

The public has also been advised to contact the Motorway Police helpline at 130 for guidance or assistance during fog-related disruptions. Monitoring teams have been deployed on major routes to manage traffic and ensure safety as weather conditions continue to evolve.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026