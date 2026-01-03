Swat hotel to be leased out thru transparent auction: CM aide

PESHAWAR: The special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information and public relations, Shafi Jan, said on Friday that the provincial government was fully committed to transparent, efficient and honest management of valuable public assets along with the promotion of tourism across the province.

In a statement issued here, Mr Jan rejected the negative propaganda surrounding the Swat Hotel (formerly Serena Hotel), saying such claims were misleading and contrary to facts.

Providing details, Shafi Jan said the Swat Hotel was a prime tourism property spread over approximately 44.6 kanals. The hotel was leased in April 1985 to M/s Tourism Promotion Services (Serena Hotel) for a period of 30 years at an annual rent of Rs500, 000. The lease expired on June 30, 2015.

He explained that following the expiry of the lease, disagreements emerged over the determination of rent at prevailing market rates, leading to legal proceedings. During different periods, the rent was reassessed, fixing it at Rs8.86 million annually in 2014 and Rs13.27 million in 2022. In October 2021, the provincial cabinet approved a temporary retrospective extension, subject to the determination of a fair market rent.

Subsequently, a multi-sectoral committee headed by the director general of the Culture and Tourism Authority conducted a detailed assessment and determined the annual market rent at Rs104.69 million to align with current market realities. However, after reviewing legal and policy requirements, it was decided that further extension of the lease was not permissible under the existing provincial policy.

Following this decision, the Serena Hotel management agreed to vacate the premises in December 2025 and on December 31, 2025, the possession of Swat Hotel was formally handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

Shafi Jan said the government plans to lease out the property through a transparent and competitive open auction. According to third-party assessments, the hotel’s monthly market value is significantly higher, which could generate substantial revenue for the province.

He added that the provincial government was taking effective measures to promote tourism, improve facilities for tourists and further strengthen infrastructure in tourist destinations, noting that tourism is a key pillar of the provincial economy.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026