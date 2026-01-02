E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Light rain turns weather chillier in Punjab cities

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Rainfall was recorded in several cities of Punjab during the last 24 hours, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures and intensifying cold conditions across the province on Thursday.

According to official meteorological data, the rain activity was reported from both central and southern districts of Punjab. Rawalpindi received the highest rainfall at 18 mm, Murree 12mm, Sahiwal 8.2 mm, Noorpur Thal 6.3 mm, Mianwali 6 mm and Jhang 5.0 mm. Chakwal, Joharabad, Multan City and Toba Tek Singh each recorded 4.0 mm of rain, while Faisalabad received 3.4 mm and Bhakkar recorded 3.0 mm.

Other areas that experienced precipitation included Narowal 2.6 mm, Mangla and Attock 2.0 mm each, Sargodha City 1.9 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 1.5 mm and Okara 1.4 mm. Rainfall of 1.0 mm was recorded in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kotli, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot City and Jhelum. At Bahawalpur Airport, 0.9 mm of rain was measured, while Multan Airport recorded 0.8 mm. Lighter rainfall was noted in Hafizabad and Bahawalpur City 0.5 mm each and Khanpur 0.2 mm.

Trace rainfall was observed in Sheikhupura, Layyah, Kot Addu, Lahore Airport, Lahore City, Sialkot Airport and Khanewal.

The rain system has resulted in colder conditions across most parts of Punjab, with residents reporting a sharp fall in temperatures, especially during night and early morning hours. The change in weather has also contributed to the formation of dense fog in various districts, disrupting routine activities and reducing visibility on highways and urban roads.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the rainfall has led to improvement in fog and smog conditions in various districts.

He advised citizens to use masks to protect themselves from smog and to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement. He said PDMA’s control room is monitoring the situation around the clock.

According to the meteorological department forecast, cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in most districts of Punjab on Friday (today). Very cold and partly cloudy conditions are likely in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas, while fog is expected to persist over most parts of the province, particularly during the morning and night hours.

The authorities advised the commuters to remain cautious while traveling during foggy conditions and to follow safety guidelines on major highways.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

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