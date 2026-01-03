Vin Diesel to lead Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots movie

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Vin Diesel is set to write, produce and star in a live-action Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots film for Mattel Studios and his company, One Race Films. He will produce alongside Mattel Studios president Robbie Brenner and One Race’s Samantha Vincent.

Based on Mattel’s classic tabletop boxing game, the film will bring Red Rocker and Blue Bomber to life in a new live-action story. Diesel says the project will explore competition, strength and compassion.

The project is part of Mattel’s wider push into films based on its brands, alongside Masters of the Universe and Matchbox, both set for release in 2026.

Supergirl movie coming in June

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

DC Studios is bringing Supergirl to theatres on 26 June 2026, with Milly Alcock playing Kara ZorEl. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film promises a more adventurous and intergalactic take on the character, exploring space travel and high-stakes cosmic missions.

Filming began in January 2025 and wrapped in May 2025. Producers have hinted that a teaser or first trailer could drop soon, possibly around a major Comic-Con or fan event.

Supergirl is expected to be a key part of DC’s expanding cinematic universe, combining action, adventure and character-driven storytelling for fans old and new.

Disney planning Gaston spin-off film

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Disney is developing a new live-action film centred on Gaston, the main villain of Beauty and the Beast, according to Deadline. This is a fresh project and not the Gaston prequel series that was previously scrapped. Unlike that version, the studio is planning this as a feature film, similar to Maleficent.

The film will offer a new, original take on Gaston, with a different actor replacing Luke Evans, and is said to have a more swashbuckling tone.

While Disney has had mixed results with villain-focused stories, interest in such perspectives remains strong, helped by the popularity of Serena Valentino’s Villains book series, which recently included a Gaston story.

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026