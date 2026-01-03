Opinion : Small changes, real growth

Illustration by Gazein Khan

January is all about new ideas, plans and fresh starts. For teenagers and tweens especially, this time can feel heavy. The pressure to fit in — what you’re good at and what you’re not — is already there, and now it gets piled on with a new year. You feel pressured to make goals and plans too, even though many of you wonder if it is really necessary.

No, it’s not an obligatory practice to make big resolutions and announce them out loud. You can be quiet and keep them to yourself. The fact is, real life doesn’t work like that. Most changes don’t arrive with big promises. They come quietly, in ways that don’t look impressive and don’t get noticed by anyone else except you.

Small habits don’t shout

Perhaps you may have made changes in the past that no one except you noticed, so no one clapped for them. No one even knew they happened. But those were often the ones that actually mattered. Maybe you slept a little earlier, even though your phone was right there and you really wanted to scroll — but you didn’t. Maybe you avoided another fizzy drink while sitting with your friends. Maybe you read a few pages of a book before bed, cleaned the clutter from your table after a long day, or finally sorted the pile of papers you had been avoiding. None of these things looks big or feels like a resolution you would proudly announce to others.

Small habits are hardly noticeable, and the common belief is that growth has to look dramatic to matter, like it is shown in movies or on social media. However, growth is when you start giving time to your studies every day without feeling pressured, when you help someone without being asked, when you start taking care of stray animals on the street, or when you feel empathy for the poor you see every day.

Your pace matters

Anyone can say, “This year I will be better,” or “This year, I will fix everything.” But real change takes place when no one is watching. It’s when you mess up and don’t immediately call yourself stupid or useless. It’s when you stop comparing your ordinary day to someone else’s edited highlight reel online.

What you don’t see are their bad days, the nights they cried, the tests they failed, or the friendships they lost. But because your brain doesn’t know that, it starts believing that everyone else is moving ahead while you’re stuck.

A simple solution is to pause and notice how something makes you feel. If it leaves you anxious, that’s your sign to stop. If you can, unfollow or stop looking at accounts that make you feel left behind. Remind yourself, “I’ll grow at my own pace.” This mindset protects your peace more than any big resolution ever could.

What no one sees

No one sees you opening your notebook and studying again after failing a test. No one notices you replying kindly to a rude classmate. No one sees you typing out a reply to a cruel message and then deleting it because you don’t want to make space for negativity. No one sees you choosing silence instead of anger. No one sees you showing up again after feeling embarrassed.

But those quiet choices shape you far more than loudly saying, “This year I will change everything.” Change is rarely one big moment. Most of the time, it is made up of small decisions repeated every day.

There is no sudden transformation. One day, you just notice you’re reacting differently. Things that once hurt badly don’t hit as hard. You’re not perfect, but you can feel something shifting, even if no one else sees it.

January is the start of a new year — a so-called clean slate. But if you’re honest, it’s still the same you, just another day. Your habits don’t vanish like fireworks. Your friendships don’t magically fix themselves just because the calendar changed.

So don’t put pressure on yourself to have big goals. Just keep showing up as you are. Do the small things you can manage. Every little effort you make now is a seed, and by the end of the year, it could grow into something you didn’t even expect.

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026