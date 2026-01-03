The cheesiest pizza ever!

Illustration by Sumbul

Merub and Zain were playing badminton in the backyard. Besides playing, they were talking about their friends and school.

“Zain, do you remember my friend Sara?” Merub asked.

“Yes, the girl with curly hair. But why are you asking?” Zain replied, curious.

“She is a very good cook. Last year, on her birthday, she baked the cake herself, and the interesting part is that she also baked the pizza herself. It was so delicious!” Merub told Zain excitedly.

Everything went well at the beginning, and neither of them knew that something disastrous was about to happen. As they were topping the pizza bread with veggies and chicken, they overloaded it with mozzarella cheese.

“And you’re such a lazy girl, you can’t even fry an egg!” Zain joked. He could already sense Merub’s anger.

She threw her racket and started running.

“Zain, you wait! You don’t know my anger!” Merub shouted angrily, chasing him.

“Come on! Angry lady, come!” Zain laughed, standing a little distance away.

“I’ll forgive you on one condition,” Merub said, thinking quickly. She realised Zain could help her bake pizza since he could buy all the ingredients from the store.

“What’s that?” Zain said curiously. “You will buy pizza ingredients from the grocery store and will help me bake pizza. Do you agree?” Merub asked him.

“Why not? My dearest sister!” Zain agreed.

The next day, Merub gave all her pocket money she had saved, along with the list of ingredients to Zain. And Zain bought all the ingredients from the grocery store. Merub wanted to surprise their mother so they hid their plan from her but told the whole thing to their father. At 7 o’clock, they started to make pizza; their mother had already gone to the neighbourhood to meet her friend who was not feeling well. Both siblings had ample time to experiment in the kitchen. Zain helped Merub cut the vegetables and they made the pizza dough.

Everything went well at the beginning, and neither of them knew that something disastrous was about to happen. As they were topping the pizza bread with veggies and chicken, they overloaded it with mozzarella cheese.

They put the pizza in the oven and kept a close eye on it. Both Merub and Zain were excited. Suddenly, a strange smell began to fill the kitchen, and smoke started curling from the oven.

“What’s happening? Let’s take the pizza out,” Merub said worriedly.

As soon as the kids took out the pizza, they burst into laughter. The pizza was loaded with cheese, so when it melted, it hid the veggies, olives and chicken underneath. The cheese even flowed over the edges of the pizza base, so the obvious reason for the smoke was that the cheese was burning on the tray. But they were still happy that they had finally baked it.

Meanwhile, as they excitedly looked at the pizza, their mother came into the kitchen. She was furious to see the mess they had made.

“What were you both doing here? Why is the kitchen such a mess?” she scolded.

“Mama, we made pizza for you. It looks so tasty,” Merub said, making an innocent face.

After looking at the pizza, their mother’s heart also melted just like the cheese melted.

“We will first eat the pizza and then we will clean the kitchen.” Their mother said.

“Okay, mama.” Zain and Merub both replied. They served the pizza to their mother.

“It’s the cheesiest pizza I have ever eaten! Thank you, cutie pies,” their mother said. After eating the pizza, Merub and Zain helped their mother clean the kitchen.

“Merub, are you ready for the next kitchen adventure?” Zain asked as they were getting ready for bed.

“Yes, of course, but next time, let’s keep it tidy,” Merub replied.

As they headed to bed, Merub reflected on the experience. Cooking with Zain had been fun, despite the chaos. They had worked together, laughed and created a delicious pizza.

Dear readers, cooking is not just a skill for girls; it’s a life skill that both boys and girls should learn. I hope you’re ready for a kitchen adventure with your siblings, filled with laughter and maybe a few heated debates!

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026