We envision a promising future for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, says PM Shehbaz after phone call with MBS

After a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the two leaders envisioned an “exciting and promising future” for both countries.

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday morning, the premier echoed the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) a day earlier.

Calling it a “warm and most cordial telephone conversation”, PM Shehbaz said the two “reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening the long-standing fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have attained new heights in recent months”.

“While expressing Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the kingdom, we also exchanged views on the regional situation, emphasising the need for unity within the Ummah and maintaining regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said he was “grateful” to the Saudi crown prince, who reaffirmed the kingdom’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest and also “shared his intention to undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the coming year”.

“Together, we envision an exciting and promising future for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” he said.

A similar statement was also issued by the PMO a day earlier, when the premier had also met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss regional and global developments.

The prime minister reiterated the need to maintain peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

He expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening ties, while appreciating Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan and its role in promoting regional peace and stability, the statement said.

The prime minister recalled his meetings with the crown prince during the year, which he said had been highly productive and contributed significantly to elevating Pak-Saudi ties to new levels.

He also expressed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s consistent support to Pakistan in times of need and its constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Ambassador Al-Malkiy conveyed greetings from the Saudi leadership and reiterated the kingdom’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.