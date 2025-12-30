Dar, Saudi counterpart discuss ‘current regional situation and recent developments’: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar exchanged views on “the current regional situation and recent developments” with his Saudi counterpart in a telephone call on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Both nations have a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies , with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also signed a landmark mutual defence agreement in September this year, which outlined that an attack on one party would be treated as an attack on both.

In a post on social media, the FO said that Dar expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Riyadh during the exchange, while Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan “reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening and enhancing bilateral ties”.

Dar also conveyed season’s greetings and best wishes for the New Year, which were “warmly reciprocated” by Prince Faisal, the FO added.

Earlier today, the Saudi-led coalition struck what it described as foreign military support to southern separatists at Yemen’s Mukalla port.

Last Saturday, Pakistan expressed its full support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in Yemen.

“Pakistan expresses its full support for the diplomatic efforts being undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for ensuring peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen. We also commend the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in this regard,” a statement from the FO read.

In November, the military leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia vowed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed their resolve to further deepen ties between the two countries.

“During the meeting, both sides discussed the evolving global and regional environment and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation,” the ISPR said. “The military leadership reaffirmed their resolve to further deepen the strong brotherly ties and enduring defence partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.”