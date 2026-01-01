Climate Crisis: A Year Of Water

IN 2025, Pakistanis found themselves asking not whether the floods would come, but where they would hit next. The year did not bring one defining deluge but a chain of overlapping events, from monsoon rains, riverine flooding, and flash floods, to glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs), urban inundation and, increasingly, geopoliticised water flows. Together they formed a picture of a country still struggling to adapt to a new climate normal.

Unrelenting monsoon

The first warnings appeared early. By late June, the monsoon arrived with unusual persistence and intensity, saturating soils across the country. Although these rainfall events were not always extreme, their cumulative effect pushed rivers towards danger levels far earlier in the year than expected. Flash floods followed in hilly areas and urban centres alike, while continued rain across large areas fed already swelling rivers downstream.

By early October, the National Disaster Management Authority’s final consolidated monsoon report recorded 1,037 deaths, 1,067 injuries, over 229,000 houses damaged or destroyed, and more than 22,000 livestock losses between June 26 and Oct 1. These numbers show how quickly scattered weather events escalated into a national emergency.

Overlaying climate-driven shocks was a diplomatic dispute over India’s water releases.

Punjab’s fields under water

The pattern of destruction differed sharply across provinces. Punjab, Pakistan’s agricultural core, experienced the most extensive riverine flooding. Floodwaters entered hundreds of villages, forcing the evacuation of more than a million people at the peak of the crisis. Large swathes of standing crops were submerged at a critical point in the agricultural calendar, threatening farm incomes and food supply chains.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the deadliest episodes were sudden. Cloudbursts and short, intense rain spells triggered flash floods, landslides, and lightning incidents across mountainous districts, killing hundreds within days. Steep terrain, settlements hugging riverbanks and roads cut into unstable slopes left little room for error once rain intensified. In many valleys, warning time was measured in minutes rather than hours.

Melting glaciers, bursting lakes

Further north, Gilgit-Baltistan faced a more complex threat. Rising temperatures accelerated glacial melt, swelling lakes held back by fragile natural dams. When heavy rain coincided with this melt, glacial lake outburst floods tore through downstream communities, washing away bridges, roads and water channels. These incidents were part of a growing pattern. Pakistan now ranks among the countries most exposed to Glof risk, yet protective infrastructure and monitoring remain limited to a handful of valleys.

Sindh’s experience was shaped less by dramatic river surges and more by persistence. Heavy rainfall, poor drainage and already stressed canal systems left water standing for weeks in low-lying areas. Even when floodwaters receded, the damage lingered in ruined homes, contaminated drinking water and rising health risks.

Balochistan, too, suffered from damaging rains and flash flooding that disrupted transport links and underscored how fragile basic services become when extreme weather hits sparsely governed regions.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall triggered landslides and infrastructure losses, cutting off remote communities.

India’s water releases

Overlaying these climate-driven shocks was a diplomatic dispute over India’s water releases, a factor that significantly worsened flood impacts in Punjab. The concern is not merely that water was released during the monsoon, but how abruptly and at what moment.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that sudden releases into the Chenab occurred without adequate advance warning and at a sensitive stage of Pakistan’s agricultural cycle, when predictability of river flows is essential for irrigation planning and crop protection. Under this perspective, the damage is not limited to short-term flooding but extends to farm livelihoods, food security and economic stability.

Government officials further link the issue to the breakdown of cooperative mechanisms under the Indus Waters Treaty framework. They argue that reduced data-sharing and weakened communication channels in 2025 left Pakistan more exposed to sudden changes in river flows precisely when rivers were already running high from monsoon rains. Even routine releases can translate into dangerous downstream surges under such conditions, forcing evacuations and compounding losses.

India claims the releases were part of standard reservoir management during heavy rainfall. But for Pakistan, the year reinforced the hard lesson that when political tensions disrupt transparency and coordination, downstream risks multiply. And it is farmers and flood-prone communities who pay the price.

Aid, recovery, and unfinished work

By the final quarter of the year, attention shifted from rescue to recovery. Humanitarian agencies continued to warn that needs would outlast the monsoon season, particularly for housing, sanitation and livelihoods. Damage assessments moved slowly, reflecting both the scale of losses and the administrative strain on provincial authorities.

As in past years, rebuilding has been uneven. Some embankments were repaired and roads restored, but deeper vulnerabilities — unsafe settlement patterns, weak urban drainage, and under-resourced disaster preparedness — remain largely untouched.

The road ahead

The floods of 2025 point to five unavoidable priorities. Floodplain governance must change, with enforcement replacing post-disaster regret. Early warning systems must reach the last mile, especially in mountainous regions. Glof risk reduction must move from pilot projects to national planning. Cities must be treated as flood infrastructure, not afterthoughts. And Pakistan must push for predictable, transparent cross-border water management even amid wider political disputes.

The floods did not arrive as a single catastrophe but as a sequence, each wave exposing a familiar weakness. Treating them as aberrations would be a mistake. They are signals of a climate that has already changed, and of governance systems that must now change with it.