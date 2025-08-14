78 volatile years: Torment & triumph The creation of Pakistan represents the first-ever realisation of Muslim nationalism achieving independent statehood anywhere, not just in South Asia.

Resolution, partition & its legacy AS Pakistan marks its 78th Independence Day, the nation stands with renewed pride, reaffirming the vision of its...

Iqbal & the quest for leadership Iqbal asks the youth to learn the values of truth, valour, and justice, which are indispensable for real leadership.

Rebuilding Pakistan from the inside out New policies layered over old decay will not save Pakistan’s economy. Only structural, institutional reform will.

Pakistan, India & South Asia’s unending rivalry The two sides need to work on resumption of backchannel diplomacy, which could help in mitigating mistrust.

Countdown to freedom Pakistan Day is a moment to reflect on the numerous sacrifices made by our founding fathers and look back on generations after generations who were lost in the hope of a better future.

A new vision of nationhood Pakistan cannot survive on outdated rhetoric; it needs a redefined vision of nationhood that is well-grounded in contemporary...

Revisiting the Resolution The Lahore Resolution was not a sudden decision; nor was it some British ploy to divide the subcontinent.

From resolution to reality: The enduring legacy of March 23, 1940 As Pakistan approaches its centenary, the need to reflect on its founding ideals has never been more urgent. Can the nation...

Towards 2040 and citizen leadership Instead of a top-down approach, can a bottom-up process empower citizens to inject new energy and creativity into public policy and governance?

The Lost Year As of the end of 2024, younger Pakistanis can finally claim their inheritance from Pakistan’s generational trauma.

Pakistan’s polio problem The inability to vaccinate every child remains at the core of the problem.

A climate reckoning IN 2024, Lahore once again found itself at the epicentre of Pakistan’s worsening air quality crisis, with November...

Year of stabilisation The year 2024 now asks us whether we can embark on building a better Pakistan in 2025, one that can grow without overheating.

Iniquitous, inefficient tax system ON Dec 18, the cash-strapped government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tabled the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024...

A time of chaos Will Syria’s moderate extremists live up to their promises of pluralism, and will the country survive as a sovereign, united state in 2025?

Trump & US democracy The authoritarian streak in him arouses doubts about his commitment to democracy.

Transitions and turmoil IN 2024, South Asia found itself in the midst of profound transformation. The region is navigating a complex...

NewsMakers ON Aug 8, just six days shy of the country’s 77th birthday, Arshad Nadeem sent Pakistan soaring on a pedestal of glory that the

M.A. Jinnah: The tragic hero The many setbacks Quaid-i-Azam faced over the course of his life merged into a singular, tragic dimension of his legend that does not seem to be discussed as much.

The Seven ‘I’s of Jinnah’s Leadership The grandeur of Mughal rule had waned by the 18th century. Aurangzeb’s successors, from Bahadur Shah I to Muhammad...

Jinnah and Bengal: Some perspectives In August this year, the winds of change blew away Sheikh Hasina’s regime in Bangladesh (former East Pakistan). A...

Quaid-i-Azam and his relevance to our times History is commonly devoid of the verity and probity that may best characterise a man who is surprisingly as ...

A paradise not lost The people in power and the citizenry en masse must come forward to restore the depleting confidence of the younger generation in their ability to chart the future course of the system along the right lines.

Rediscovering Jinnah’s dream Pakistan’s journey as a forward-looking nation state now hinges on developing a long-term, multipronged strategy to imbue Jinnah’s

Quaid’s pluralistic vision & democracy Jinnah never believed in fragmentation. Instead, he firmly believed that the honest and selfless leadership can convert disunity

Azadi and art Azadi is celebrated as well as discussed in a variety of imaginative ways that might have been deemed undoable decades back.

National identity and national security Post-1971, the country’s political landscape is dominated by political parties with a national, federal, unifying vision rather than by parties that espouse narrow versions of nationalism or religious sectarianism.

No cheer in the Holy Land For the first time in living memory, there was no tree, no celebration and very few worshippers. The streets of...

Constitution at 50 The most violated government document in Pakistan — the Constitution — celebrated its first 50 years on April ...

A Jiyala Mayor Murtaza Wahab, the mayoral candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was elected Mayor of Karachi in June. This was...

The women in green While the men’s cricket team couldn’t really achieve much in 2023, it was left to the women sporting the green...

A time for despair? While 2023 saw great excesses and polarisation, little will change unless the general elections bring about a more stable order.

Shown the door With the repatriation of illegal immigrants, Pakistan has faced questions about balancing humanitarian responsibilities with national security concerns.

Back from the brink While default was staved off in 2023, inflationary pressure remained high.

Books galore IT was encouraging to see a huge number of people turn up at the recently held five-day international book fair in...

Tv Hits, Cinematic Flops The last 12 months will be remembered as the year of TV hits, flop films, and the departure of showbiz legends.

Success — and snafu ON the very day they met for their crucial summit meeting where the two agreed to “re-engage and de-escalate...

The Gaza inferno The Israeli assault on the besieged Strip eclipsed all other geopolitical events of 2023.

The privatisation mantra STATE-owned enterprises (SOEs) frequently dominated the news cycle throughout the year 2023, mostly for all the ...

Jinnah amid ideas of Pakistan The idea of Pakistan has been made real for a while now. Yet it remains as unfulfilled as ever.

Jinnah, globalisation and social justice “Jinnah was able to see through the designs of the existing and emerging imperial powers of his time”

Leadership in South Asia’s dynamics “International politics in the early half of the twentieth century began to transform the political landscape of South Asia.

The Quaid: A paragon of integrity “This 235-million-odd nation must remind itself of the high value placed by their Quaid-i-Azam on personal integrity in the...

Jinnah in 1923: Ferment at mid-age Studying Jinnah's leadership in the early 1920s would enhance Pakistan's leadership capacity in 2023-24.

Inner-dependence and Independence Inner-dependence is distinct from the more external, material aspects of Independence, as also of Inter-dependence.

Cabinet delegation and the way forward Congress was largely responsible for wrecking the Cabinet Mission Plan

Freedom spirals Several decades after independence, the quest for freedom continues.

Against the odds If we learn lessons from history, particularly from the period right after independence, a way out can be found from the...

The long road to Pakistan The British made their first connection with India through the East India Company (EIC), which had been established...

Remembrance, Restoration, Renewal: Reflections around a Resolution To be in Lahore in March evoked ruminations about the related commonalities and contrasts between 1940 and 2023. For instance:

Our Quaid, his Pakistan If we can provide adequate representation to the marginalised, strengthen the political process, enhance and safeguard civil...

An economy for Pakistan Being both the nation’s founder and a people’s man, the Quaid-i-Azam was greatly concerned for the man on the street

The once and future republic The very genesis of Pakistan was rooted in a constitutional promise: if there is a minar that stands in Iqbal Park today, it as...

Newsmakers FARAH Gogi, whose real name is Farhat Shahzadi, is the one reason why former prime minister Imran Khan’s shiny personal record is

The great deluge UNTIL September, Manchhar Lake was brimming with floodwaters from Balochistan and upper Sindh. Raging water flows...

The disappearing dollar EVEN by Pakistan’s own standards, the year 2022 was the toughest one in 75 years for its wobbly economy as it...

Ukraine bog, Bali bonhomie THUCYDIDES, the Greek philosopher, predicated more than two millennia ago that a rising power was destined to clash...

Israeli hegemony, tumult in Iran THERE was more to the Middle East than the 2022 football World Cup in gas-rich Qatar — the first Arab state to host the mega event

Time to revisit Jinnah and the issue of language FOR a leader who overcame formidable opposition to the creation of Pakistan from several adversaries — the Indian...

The embodiment of integrity, incorruptibility and morality WILLIAM Shakespeare wrote in Richard II that the “purest treasure mortal times afford is spotless reputation; that...

The Quaid was the ultimate democrat SHOULD people be changed to suit the system, or should the system be reformed to suit the people? The debate in...

Single-minded pursuit of politics of public service MANY believe that the politics of public service practised by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is perhaps impossible...

Trouble on Olympus That is where the year ended — in stalemate, and with each side determined to out-manoeuvre the other.

Averting default The whole year Pakistan spent trying desperately to avert default and manage crippling shortages of foreign exchange.

75 YEARS OF PAKISTAN 1947 — 2022 A new optimism is apparent at the shrine of Chanan Pir, located approximately 50 kilometres outside Bahawalpur. The mood at the

The Forever Shining Idea Of Pakistan Shuja Nawaz asserts that repeated crises have led to a derailing of our constitutional order. Yet, a transformation driven by the

The Importance Of Being Mr Jinnah Jinnah’s expansive humanism is in stark contrast with the disregard for freedom of religious conscience in the country he created.

The Name — Not The Philosophy — Lives On Pakistan’s ideological journey has reshaped the great poet philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal into a patron of its hardening...

The Man Jinnah Called His Right Arm Liaquat Ali Khan, one of the heroes of the Pakistan Movement, was the builder of the nation in its nascent years. ...

The Indian Muslim Dilemma The post-1947 dilemmas present in the minds of India’s Muslims today and ironically wonders as to what Jinnah, Gandhi and Nehru...

The Perils Of Rejecting History Pakistan’s failure to formulate a vision or allocate resources to the writing of history since 1947 will have catastrophic...

Caught Between The State And Religion The state has progressively given way to right-wing obscurantists in a desperate bid to retain control. Makhdoom Ali Khan stresses

A resounding ‘no’ To Theocracy Although Jinnah declared that Pakistan would not be a theocracy, but subsequent govts failed to develop a national narrative.

Winning Over The Princely States Yaqoob Khan Bhangash narrates the stories behind the accession, in the months following Independence, of the major Princely States

Short-changing Provincial Autonomy The centralisation of power and the denial of provincial autonomy resulted in the secession of the eastern wing. Despite the...

The Continuing Hazards Of Judicial Imbalance Judicial overreach is no less dangerous than executive control of the judiciary. Courts achieve little when they try to do much.

A Confluence Of Challenges Maleeha Lodhi calls for governance that goes well beyond power politics. Perhaps the emergence of new power structures and an...

The Facade Of True Representation To move towards a functioning democracy, Pakistan’s power elites will have to acknowledge the primacy of Parliament and respect

The Unbearable Politics Of Stasis Dynastic politics and factionalism reflect a worsening dynamic within Pakistani political parties but Dr Shuja Mahesar believes...

Cult Of Charisma How Pakistani leaders arise from the crucible of economic change. They may not command an electoral majority but every one of them

Chronicle Of A Resilient Democracy Pakistan’s history has been marked by cycles of dictatorship followed by limited democracy. The people have indicated time...

An Unequal Balance Of Power Jinnah stressed the need for civilian supremacy and instructed the military to stay true to the constitution and the government.

Security State And Its Dilemmas It is to be hoped that there will never be a repeat of such operations as Gibraltar, Chengiz Khan, Fair Play and others.

What went wrong in 1971? Shuja Nawaz traces the events and the missteps that led to the breakup of United Pakistan. Could the loss of Pakistan’s eastern wing have been foretold?

A Misrepresented Tragedy Five decades on, Javed Jabbar highlights reasons why the loss of East Pakistan in 1971 is still a subject of considerable debate.

Stealth, conviction and the bomb Just how did Pakistan, a country with so few resources and a dysfunctional state apparatus, manage to bypass Western intelligence

THE SLOW DEATH OF CRITICAL THINKING Despite a rapid increase in the number of universities, the quality of Pakistan’s intellectual output has largely remained dismal

A slippery slope getting greasier by the day While concerted attempts are being made to render Pakistani society homogenous, the threads that bind us together are fraying...

AN ABJECT CONFUSION IN SLOGANEERING The All-India Muslim League, while electioneering in Muslim-majority areas, promised that religion would play a central role in

WHY HAVE THE WORKERS FAILED TO UNITE? Pakistan’s trade unions remain relevant to our future, especially as times get tougher. But their failure to unite reflects poorly on their ability to focus on common goals for workers.

WHO IS AFRAID OF INDEPENDENT MEDIA? National media, including print, electronic and digital, is a divided house beset with all kinds of challenges.

FOUNDING MOTHERS TO AURAT MARCH The struggle for equality in the battle for women’s rights persists today against entrenched mindsets.

ACTIVISM UNDER FIRE Civil society organisations have raised their voices in favour of minorities, women, workers, and the protection of community...

THE ONGOING CHALLENGE OF RIGHTS VIOLATIONS After the denial of rights in the eastern wing of Pakistan, it was the turn of women and minorities during Ziaul Haq’s military...

A PERSPECTIVE ON PAKISTANI ARCHITECTURE Pakistan’s built spaces have transformed over the years to better reflect the aspirations of its upwardly-mobile social classes.

A ROBUST CULTURAL MOSAIC An assortment of cultural interventions by the state, the flag-bearers of religion, and modernist forces have enabled Pakistani...

OUR EXTRAORDINARY MUSIC MAKERS ARSHAD MAHMOOD discusses the evolution of Pakistani music over seven decades and how, following the migration of classical...

THE STORY OF PAKISTAN’S NATIONAL ANTHEM ARSHAD MAHMOOD relates the story of how a rousing piece of music became an exquisite musical gem.

THE NOSTALGIC GOLDEN YEARS OF TELEVISION The characters and drama serials broadcast on PTV are now part of our national lore.

MAINTAINING THE LITERARY MOMENTUM A proliferation of genres has overtaken Pakistan’s English-language literature. ANUM SHAHARYAR explores its progress and concludes

URDU WRITING HAS AN IDENTITY OF ITS OWN Over the years, Pakistani Urdu literature has developed differently from its Indian counterpart and reflects ideological battles

A ROLLERCOASTER RIDE FOR TEAM PAKISTAN The overall decline in sport in Pakistan has been as rapid and spectacular as success had once been, laments former national...

THE SAD STORY OF THE REJECTION OF SCIENCE There is little appreciation in Pakistan for the centrality of science in every modern economic pursuit.

THE UNSTOPPABLE RISE OF TROLL FARMS Our political parties love to champion free speech as long as they are in the opposition. When in power, however, each of the...

Stellar successes and broken dreams Censorship, bans and limited support continue to rob filmmakers of the opportunity to truly realise their potential.

A FAILURE TO SECURE INCLUSIVE GROWTH The benefits of Pakistan’s economic growth have accrued mainly to powerful elites patronised by the state, preventing any broad

AMBIGUITIES IN POPULATION CONTROL After witnessing one of history’s largest migrations, Pakistan’s population grew from 30m in 1951 to 220m in 2022. A lack of...

NO PROSPECTS WITHOUT HUMAN DEVELOPMENT Will the economy grow in the absence of adequate allocations for health and education? Should we allow the ruling elite to indulge

Remodelling The Red-tape Brigade Transforming an antiquated and complacent bureaucracy into a force capable of excellence in service delivery will not be an easy

Our Cities Unfit To Absorb Migrants Dr Navaid Hamid argues that although Pakistan’s urban population has spiralled, governments have failed to address the civic...

High Time To Live In The Modern World A once thriving industrial sector was thrown off track by Bhutto’s nationalisation policies. Dr Ishrat Hussain asserts that only

A Silver Lining In Key Indicators? Dr Hafeez Pasha believes that Pakistan witnessed strong economic growth earlier but failed to address the larger question of...

Trapped In A Jihadist Quicksand Born on the battlefields of Afghanistan during the Soviet jihad, Zahid Hussain explains how the modern Pakistani militant, once...

Conjoined In A Troubled Region Pak-Afghan ties were frosty in 1947, hostile during the pendency of the Afghan-sponsored Pashtunistan project, and complicated

A Tale Of Bad Blood And Baby Steps Pakistan and India have had a toxic relationship since Partition. Is there hope for a rapprochement between the two bitter rivals

Between Ambition And Constraints Pakistan’s foreign policy has been underpinned by security concerns rooted in its own traumas. It is largely independent...

Towards a resilient future In November 2022, the global population will reach 8 billion. Various factors have led to this rapid growth of...

1940 had a global context Cataclysmic events as well as multiple and diverse factors on a global scale shaped the world in which the struggle for Pakistan.

Changing, evolving perceptions Even those who opposed the idea of attaining independence later became its biggest supporters which underlines...

Beyond paying lip service Those who have wielded power in the country over the years have often overlooked the requirements of an Islamic state.

Brush strokes of history Fertile imagination has prevailed on both sides of the divide when it comes to dealing with matters related to partition.

The resolution and the making of Pakistan The outline that the Lahore Resolution had drawn in the shape of geographical zones and majority areas got a concrete shape later

From Delta to Omicron, the pandemic raged on WITH more than five million deaths and some 280 million confirmed cases over the last couple of years, 2021 was no...

Streaming time! STREAMING services, like Netflix, continued to prosper as Covid-induced restrictions kept people away from theatres...

Running Away from covid? IF the world was not being too nice to its inhabitants, with Covid and everything else signifying misery, private...

The Newsmakers PAKISTAN’S struggle with technology continued in 2021. And it was personified by nothing more than did TikTok, the popular video

Politics In Perspective: More Of The Same IN the times of a pandemic, one would have assumed politics would take a backseat, but this only held true for the...

Itching For A Fight THE PTI government has been constantly itching for a fight over the years, throwing punches at anybody and everybody...

Economy In Perspective: Too Much Too Fast? THE main economic storyline in 2021 was ‘growth’. Growth happened, but the news otherwise was gloomy as people...

Tough going tougher IT was a rather tough year for households across Pakistan. And it kept getting tougher all the time. Putting their...

Afghanistan: Chaos Across The Border WEEKS before the Afghan Taliban made a triumphant entry into Kabul, a top security official told a huddle of...

Mideast: Massacre And Détente THE low-level talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad were perhaps the only positive development in the ...

An ‘extremist’ par excellence Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had a progressive, visionary streak of extremism rooted in non-violence, civility and respect...

Leadership, acumen and struggle Luckily for the Muslims of the subcontinent, the Indian National Congress did not have a Jinnah in its ranks. As has been famously

A portrait the Quaid may not much like Jinnah’s appeal is so universal that everyone claims to own him, and, on the basis of this ‘ownership’, insists on interpreting...

The man who ‘shaped events’ In dealing with his political adversaries, Jinnah used one of his major weapons with precision — logic.

The ultimate leadership material Those striving to make it big in the corporate sector would do well to at least try to follow the success template that the...

Independence and Inter-Dependence Instead of focussing disproportionately on the bad, there is a need to use Independence Day as illumination for the good

The dream of parliamentary sovereignty The Independence Day is an occasion for introspection, and to look back with the intention of charting a better course for the

Idea of absolute independence The demands of statecraft mean nation-states, including the superpowers, generally enjoy only relative independence; not absolute.

Treasures of Pakistan Counted among the youngest countries in the world, Pakistan produces diversified talent catering to the global demand of

Setting sail at sunset Pakistan started its journey when the British Empire was already on a slide and India was able to flex its economic muscles freely

A grand dialogue? IN just two sentences, the Quaid-i-Azam defined the role of the armed forces and determined the texture of civil-military