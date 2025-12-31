Sindh govt appoints Karachi police chief Javed Akhtar Odho as acting IGP Sindh

The Sindh government on Wednesday appointed Karachi police chief Javed Akhtar Odho as the acting inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh.

The change in command comes after incumbent IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon relinquished charge today after attaining the age of superannuation.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, “Mr. Allah Bux alias Javed Akhtar Odho, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range, is assigned the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.”

.A snap of the notification issued by the chief secretary of SIndh on Dec 31, 2025. - SGA&D Sindh

Karachi police chief Odho, who took charge as additional inspector general of Karachi last year, has assumed the additional charge of IGP Sindh on the same day that his predecessor relinquished his position, said a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in his farewell message, the outgoing IGP said that he had prioritised ‘technology-driven policing’ and ‘systemic investigation reforms’ as key components of the policing strategy.

Memon, a BS-21 officer, took charge as IGP Sindh in March, 2024. He was serving as State Life Insurance Corporation executive director before his posting.

He also served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as a director in Karachi from 2006 to 2008, and later as joint director of IB Sindh twice between 2011 and 2016.

The government awarded him the Sitara-i-Shujahat and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his professional achievements.