Javed Odho appointed Karachi police chief for second time

Imtiaz Ali Published July 18, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 12:04am

The Sindh government on Thursday reappointed grade-21 police officer Javed Akhtar Odho as the new Karachi additional inspector general of police (AIG).

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, “Allah Bux alias Javed Akhtar Odho, an officer of police service of Pakistan (BS-21), awaiting posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as additional inspector general of police/Karachi Range.”

It added that Odho relieved Imran Yaqoob Minhas, a BS-21 officer of PSP who is currently heading the Counter Terrorism Department, of the additional charge.

Minhas replaced Khadim Hussain Rind in March while the latter took charge of the city in September last year from Odho. This would be the second time Odho has been appointed as the city police chief.

He served as the top cop of the metropolis from July 2022 till September 5, 2023, and was removed by the caretaker government as per the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

