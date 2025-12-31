Wasa to construct recharge well

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad Wasa has decided to construct a recharge well and an underground storage tank in the city aimed at quickening drainage in the Madina Town area.

As per details, the well will be constructed in the Susaan Road green belt while the underground storage tank will be built on the green belt adjacent to Faizan Madina Chowk. Wasa Managing Director Saqib Raza and PHA DG Dilawar Khan Chadhar visited both sites on Tuesday and said that a plan had been finalised for the quick drainage of rainwater for the upcoming monsoon season.

They further said that a recharge well would speed up the drainage on one hand, while also increasing the groundwater level. The Wasa MD said that beautiful plants would be planted in both green belts, which would make the Susan Road a model road of the city.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025