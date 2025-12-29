THE intention appears to have been noble enough, but the manner in which the Punjab government set about trying to address the problem was bound to invite legal challenges. And this is precisely what happened, with the Lahore High Court suspending the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Act, 2025, earlier last week, and later overturning decisions taken under that law.

For context, the Punjab government had, in late October, introduced a new legal framework to combat land grabbing and expedite the resolution of property disputes. The framework, initially introduced as an ordinance, was reportedly designed to provide relief to citizens suffering from prolonged litigation in land disputes by fixing a 90-day time frame for case resolution. Several District Dispute Resolution Committees were established for this purpose, which were headed by a district commissioner and district police officer.

Subsequently, the Punjab government launched a crackdown against land grabbers, promising to restore ownership to rightful claimants within 24 hours of each DDRC decision. The government claimed more than 1,000 cases were settled within days, and the ordinance was later replaced by an act of the Punjab Assembly.

However, within days of the act coming into effect, the LHC issued an interim order suspending it, with the chief justice of the court criticising it as “dismantling the civil setup, civil rights and judicial supremacy”. It appears that the Punjab government had not considered the legal implications of having revenue officers decide the possession of properties which were also being contested in civil courts. It also transpired that the tribunals meant to act as a check on the DDRCs were never functional.

The Punjab chief minister was understandably displeased by the LHC’s decision, arguing that it would “benefit encroachment and land-grabbing mafias”. Her defiance triggered a sharp response from the legal community, with various lawyers’ associations publicly endorsing the court’s decision, terming the legislation “unconstitutional and unlawful”, and counter-accusing the provincial government of seeking to “appease” land mafias.

This has now turned into an unnecessary dispute. Unending property-related disputes have been a cause of untold misery for countless individuals and families, and it is commendable that the Punjab government sought to deliver a solution that could ensure prompt resolution. Granted, there were flaws in its approach, but the law can be amended and made stronger by removing the objections raised by the LHC.

There is, without a question, a dire need all over the country for a working mechanism to deliver quicker decisions in property-related cases. If Punjab can model a successful solution, it would become an example for other jurisdictions to follow. Therefore, instead of battling the legal community, the Punjab government must think about how it can still accomplish what it set out to achieve. Many would be grateful for it.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025