1.6m solar power units distributed among people in Sindh, says Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned those diasporas “who are defaming the country and issuing different kinds of threats”.

“They are not going to achieve anything through these hollow threats,” he said while speaking to media at Sukkur Airport before leaving for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary programme on Saturday.

He said that the federal government has taken action regarding the threats being issued from abroad. “A formal démarche has been conveyed to the acting British high commissioner,” he revealed.

Media personnel posed a number of questions which the chief minister replied patiently in detail.

He particularly highlighted his government’s unmatched performance in the health sector, and pointed out that besides ensuring best possible healthcare facilities to people across Sindh, another hospital, having a capacity of 600 beds, is being established in Larkana.

He said the PPP government has executed many development projects and more are being launched in Sukkur.

When asked about a shortage of water in Sukkur and certain other areas, the CM said the Sukkur Barrage has been briefly closed for maintenance with the aim of improving the irrigation system.

Answering a question regarding assistance to the people rendered homeless during 2022 floods in Sindh, the CM said that his government has undertaken a huge housing project for them. “Over one million homes have already been built and the remaining ones are under construction,” he added.

Mr Shah also said that the PPP government is committed to provide electricity to a maximum possible number of people in the province. For this purpose, he said, solar power systems are being distributed among deserving people. “Around 1.6m units have already been distributed in the first phase of the scheme and another 250,000 households would receive these units in the second phase,” he added.

In the downtrodden desert region of Tharparkar, the Sindh government is bearing electricity bills of those households who are consuming up to 100 units a month, he pointed out.

In reply to a question, he said he is not aware of any move regarding PTI founder’s shifting from the Adiala jail.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025