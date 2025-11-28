‘Record’ Rs1.018tr allocation for FY26 development schemes in Sindh reviewed

• CM examines major allocations for Karachi’s water, sanitation, roads and mass transit schemes

• Says the provincial development strategy focuses on climate-resilient infrastructure

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reviewed the provincial development portfolio for fiscal year 2025-26, with a “record” development scheme of Rs1.018 trillion.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister House which focused on major allocations for Karachi’s water, sanitation, roads, mass transit and post-flood rehabilitation projects, as well as progress on key social and infrastructure initiatives across the province.

A substantial share of this allocation, Rs85.5 billion, has been earmarked for major Karachi initiatives under the Local Government Department (LG). These include key water and sanitation schemes such as K-IV, KWSSIP-II, the Hub Canal, new storm-water drains and 228 related projects.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Special Secretary Finance Asghar Memon and others.

The CM directed the chief secretary to regularly review the progress of the schemes and ensure the timely release of funds.

He said the provincial government remained committed to “climate-resilient, inclusive and equitable development that strengthens public services, protects vulnerable communities and accelerates progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Development strategy for 2025-26

The chief minister said the provincial development strategy focused on climate-resilient infrastructure, including buildings, roads and housing.

He highlighted rehabilitation efforts and work to increase agricultural productivity through value-chain strengthening and climate-smart practices, as well as improvements in irrigation systems and water conservation for agricultural, industrial and municipal use.

He added that the government was expanding access to safe drinking water and modern sewerage services, strengthening connectivity across cities and towns, developing mass transit systems for urban centres and enhancing social protection and poverty reduction programmes in line with the SDGs.

Roads, transport and renewable energy

It was pointed out that the Works and Services Department is currently handling 620 road projects. Key schemes in Karachi include the Korangi Causeway Bridge, new underpasses, the Lyari Transformation Package and upgrades under the Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) programme.

Rehabilitation of 970 kilometres of roads under the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project is also underway.

Transport and mass transit projects include construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line and Yellow Line and expansion of intracity bus fleets.

The introduction of additional electric bikes for women was also discussed. The chief minister directed Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon to submit a summary for more electric buses and bikes.

The finance secretary informed the meeting that the required funds for the Sindh Solar Energy Project and Solar Home System schemes had been released under the Rs25bn Special Initiative for Renewable Energy.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge, Shahrah-i-Bhutto Expressway, Dhabeji Industrial Zone, Marble City, Peoples Green Transport, riverine forestation, Port-to-Qayyumabad corridor, wastewater treatment plants, industrial enclaves and mechanisation schemes.

Social sector

The chief minister reviewed the Rs86bn Sindh School Rehabilitation Project, expansion of district and taluka hospitals, trauma centres, establishment of the Women University Sukkur, new medical colleges and health facilities.

He also examined updates on education reforms and early learning initiatives, and said he would visit ongoing projects to inspect their pace and quality.

Post-flood rehabilitation

The chief minister reviewed progress on post-flood rehabilitation and the SPHF programme, described as the world’s largest housing reconstruction initiative.

He was informed that two million validations had been completed, 1.5 million bank accounts opened, 1.4 million disbursements made, one million plinths completed, and 650,000 houses were near completion.

The initiative is expected to generate one million jobs, distribute 900,000 land titles to women and ensure financial inclusion for nearly two million beneficiaries.

Foreign-funded projects

Sindh is implementing $1.55bn worth of development schemes supported by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, JICA and other partners.

These include rural roads and irrigation rehabilitation, small dams, educational reforms, agricultural transformation, health and population services, social protection delivery and flood-recovery infrastructure.

Carbon Financing and DBC Project

The chief secretary briefed the chief minister on the Delta Blue Carbon (DBC) initiative, which covers 225,000 hectares in the Indus Delta. Major outcomes include 127 million tonnes of expected emissions reductions, 3.1 million verified credits generated up to 2021 and $14.7 million deposited in the Sindh government account.

The project is expected to generate $15-20 million annually through carbon credits, the CM noted.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the 2025-26 development agenda delivers “resilience, prosperity and equitable opportunities for all citizens of Sindh.”

