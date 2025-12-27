Policeman found guilty of misusing his official position loses job

ISLAMABAD: An official of the capital police was dismissed from service after he was found guilty of maintaining personal friendship/relationship with a married woman by misusing his official position for four months.

He was also found to have unlawfully arranged a residential flat for the woman and paying substantial/unjustifiable amount of money to her.

Sources in the police said the official faced two inquires in response to charges leveled against him by the woman, a doctor by profession. The first inquiry found him partially guilty of the allegations and recommended demoting him from the rank of sub-inspector to assistant sub-inspector.

However, the complainant was not satisfied with the punishment and lodged another complaint.

In the meantime, the matter also spread on social media, which forced the police high-ups to take further action against the policeman.

The sources said during his posting as the station house officer (SHO) of Loi Bher, the official while, misusing his position, developed friendship with the woman, who used to visit the police station in connection with a complaint lodged by her.

After being transferred from the police station, the official continued his association and friendship, maintaining regular contact with her over an extended period, and unlawfully arranged a residential flat for her besides paying her a substantial/unjustifiable amount of money.

He also visited the flat repeatedly and maintained constant interaction with her through WhatsApp messages/audio calls for approximately four months. The woman later lodged a written complaint with the senior officers of the police, alleging that the official forcibly entered her flat and subjected her to sexual assault.

Acting upon the complaint, a formal inquiry was conducted by Internal Accountability Branch (IAB). During the inquiry, he was partially found guilty of the allegations.

The investigators on September 15, 2025, recommended formal departmental proceedings against him.

Upon receipt of recommendations, the inspector general of police marked the case to the DIG operations for departmental action.

Accordingly, general police proceedings were initiated against him and a regular departmental inquiry was entrusted to SP Soan Zone Mohammad Khurram Ashraf on Sept 23, 2025.

In the meantime, two complaints were also lodged by the woman, which were made part of the inquiry proceedings.

The inquiry officer, after conducting a probe, submitted a report on Dec 6, 2025, concluding therein that the charges leveled against the official had been substantiated.

“After receipt of the regular inquiry report, the official was called and heard in person by the DIG. During the personal hearing, his verbal and written stances were found unsatisfactory,” according to the second inquiry report available with Dawn.

It added that his misconduct and irresponsible attitude brought disrepute and bad name to the department.

“Hence, after perusing the relevant record, inquiry report, other pros and cons of the case and finding him guilty of misconduct/negligence, the DIG awarded him the major punishment of dismissal from service with immediate effect under Punjab Police (E&D) Rules 1975 duly adopted by the ICT police.”

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025