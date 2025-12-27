The girl my mother once was This is with reference to the story “The girl my mother once was” by Rihab Naveed (YW, November 22).

The story offered an interesting perspective on the relationship between a mother and her daughter, showing that people we know well may have hidden sides we never realise they possess.

I liked how the story explored the connection between past and present through the discovery of the mother’s poetry.

No doubt, it was a quiet, contemplative piece that made you think about family and personal growth.

Samia Nasir,

Faisalabad

The mirror effect of social media

This is regarding the article “The mirror effect of social media” by Shanzay Siraj (YW, November 15).

The article highlighted the negative side of social media and how the growing use of these platforms is adding to stress and anxiety among users.

In this age, youngsters are most affected, as they are more in the habit of using these devices and apps.

I fully agree with the writer about the harm these platforms are causing.

While technology is a need of the time, its unnecessary and excessive use is reducing our ability to focus and think with a clear mind.

Anas Naushahi,

Karachi

The blessing of food

This is regarding the story “The blessing of food” by Tooba Ahmad (YW, November 15). Food is a blessing that we should respect and cherish, and never waste.

The message in the story was clear — that we should value food and not waste it, especially when so many people are too poor to afford even a meal each day.

Maryam’s patience and her calm way of addressing Aunt Sarah’s behaviour were strong points. The ending gave a positive message to readers about respecting food and being mindful of others.

Sara Javed,

Lahore

II

The story “The blessing of food” by Tooba Ahmad reminded us that food is a blessing and that wasting it is really thoughtless, especially when some people struggle to get even one meal a day.

It was easy to guess Aunt Sarah’s jealousy and how she would act. Showing more of her feelings earlier could have made the story better. Overall, the story was impactful and talked about an important issue we don’t pay attention to very often.

Mohammad Fahad,

Karachi

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 27th, 2025