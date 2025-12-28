THE WEEK THAT WAS

Kafeel | ARY, Mon-Tue 8.00pm

It is hard to trust ARY with a major project after the debacles of Main Manto Nahin Hoon, and the rushed ending that spoiled a great project such as Biryani.

In Kafeel, director Meesam Naqvi infuses a warm, familial glow and even a dream-like touch of fantasy to the first two episodes, setting the context for the main protagonist, Zeba’s (Sanam Saeed) journey. Sanam Saeed plays her role with restraint and charm, giving us a clear understanding of the dangers of the kind of misinformed naivete that was once nurtured as a virtue. Sheltered and protected, Zeba is the apple of her parent’s eye, but their love is conditional: one silly, girlish crush on a stranger and she is persuaded into marriage with a ‘stranger’ whom she thinks she knows. Her mother’s foolishness and subtle materialism and her father’s sudden reactionary protection of his honour all lead to a fatally bad decision.

Actors Kashif Abbasi and Munazza Arif perfectly portray the thought processes of parents in the 1990s. Hasan Khan as the original Jami and Abdullah Khan as Zeba’s younger brother also make their mark with good performances, boosting this show’s potential to become a big hit.

Pamaal | Green TV, Mon-Tue 8.00pm

Even a determined character such as Raza (Usman Mukhtar) cannot face down the stark reality of death and, as we watch him slowly crumble, the futility of his arrogance becomes even more obvious.

The strict control and dominance Raza had maintained over his wife, Malika (Saba Qamar), becomes a burden as he scrambles to make her as independent as possible before his passing. There is a certain level of courage, stoicism and caring in Raza that Usman Mukhtar brings subtly to life, forcing us to admire this character a bit, just as we judge his narcissistic tendencies.

Director Khizer Idrees deserves full credit for not sanitising Raza’s decline — we see his bloated stomach, his uncontrolled drooling and lack of self-awareness till the end. Similarly, Saba Qamar gives us a masterclass in emoting: the forced, monotonal, neutral voice Malika develops to shield herself from Raza’s reactionary nature and the quiet expressions that reflect so much inner turmoil. This is a hard drama to watch at times but a rewarding catharsis for those who try to understand how people survive difficult situations.

Khwaabon Mein Mili | Hum TV, Sat-Sun 9.00pm

Shah Alam (Aashir Wajahat) and Samira’s (Aena Khan) love affair falls victim to the family feud between their vengeful parents. After learning the details of how Shah Alam’s mother, Bushra (Naveen Naqvi), humiliated her father, Iqbal (Faisal Rehman), Samira takes a step back.

Iqbal is not above manipulation either and, in a tussle with Shah Alam, Samira’s mother is injured. This is the final straw for Samira, who breaks off with Shah Alam to accept her father’s choice, the quieter, more caring Adnan (Adnan Raza Mir), while Shah Alam is also pushed to marry a simple girl of his mother’s choice.

Aashir Wajahat carries most of the acting credits with a very natural performance, combining a little arrogance with the naivete of youth. Aena Khan is the weaker link and, despite looking sweet, needs to work on her craft. The good news is, after being given a few well-placed roles, Adnan Raza Mir is actually improving. But his lack of interest in improving his Urdu diction and dialogue delivery is disappointing.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Pehli Baarish | Geo TV, Coming Soon

A complex romance for each generation, as old lovers reunite later in life while their children also form an attachment. Written by Jahanzeb Qamar and starring Samiya Mumtaz, Aijazz Aslam, Shehroz Sabzwari and Saboor Aly.

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 28th, 2025