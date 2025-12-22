E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Nine terrorists killed in Dera, Bannu IBOs, says ISPR

Umer Farooq Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate inte­lligence-based operations in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu after receiving information about their presence, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the first opera­tion was conducted on Dec 19 in Dera Ismail Khan on reports of “Indi­an sponsored” Fitna Al Khwarij, a term the state uses for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Security forces “effecti­vely engaged” the milita­nts’ location and killed four of them “in an inte­nse exchange of fire,” it said.

A second intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bannu district, where five more militants were “effectively neutralised,” the statement added.

ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who it said had been “actively involved in num­e­rous militant activities” against security forces and law enforcement agencies, as well as “target killing of innocent civilians”.

“Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the statement said, adding that the counterterrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-i-Isteh­kam” would continue “at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.”

Separately, police officials on Saturday said security forces had killed five militants, including a so-called commander, during an IBO in the Ping area in Bannu.

The operation was launched after security agencies received information about militants hiding in the area, police said. Security forces cordoned off the locality and engaged the suspects, resulting in the killing of five militants, officials said.

The group was involved in sabotage activities and had been using the area as a base to plan attacks, the officials said.

Following the encounter, security forces carried out a search and clearance operation in surrounding areas to trace any possible accomplices. Law enforcement agencies were placed on high alert, while security checkpoints in and around Bannu were strengthened as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Umer Farooq is a Peshawar-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience covering security, governance, and politics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He can be found on X at @Umer_Pasanni.

Umer Farooq

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe