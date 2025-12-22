Nine terrorists killed in Dera, Bannu IBOs, says ISPR

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate inte­lligence-based operations in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu after receiving information about their presence, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the first opera­tion was conducted on Dec 19 in Dera Ismail Khan on reports of “Indi­an sponsored” Fitna Al Khwarij, a term the state uses for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Security forces “effecti­vely engaged” the milita­nts’ location and killed four of them “in an inte­nse exchange of fire,” it said.

A second intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bannu district, where five more militants were “effectively neutralised,” the statement added.

ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who it said had been “actively involved in num­e­rous militant activities” against security forces and law enforcement agencies, as well as “target killing of innocent civilians”.

“Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the statement said, adding that the counterterrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-i-Isteh­kam” would continue “at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.”

Separately, police officials on Saturday said security forces had killed five militants, including a so-called commander, during an IBO in the Ping area in Bannu.

The operation was launched after security agencies received information about militants hiding in the area, police said. Security forces cordoned off the locality and engaged the suspects, resulting in the killing of five militants, officials said.

The group was involved in sabotage activities and had been using the area as a base to plan attacks, the officials said.

Following the encounter, security forces carried out a search and clearance operation in surrounding areas to trace any possible accomplices. Law enforcement agencies were placed on high alert, while security checkpoints in and around Bannu were strengthened as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025