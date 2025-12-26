E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Pacific archipelago Palau agrees to take migrants from US

AFP Published
Palau’s Rock Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage Site comprising hundreds of uninhabited limestone islands near Koror. —Screengrab from Reuters/X
Palau’s Rock Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage Site comprising hundreds of uninhabited limestone islands near Koror. —Screengrab from Reuters/X
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SYDNEY: The tiny Pacific island nation of Palau has agreed to accept up to 75 non-American migrants from the United States under a deal worth $7.5 million, the two countries have said.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to expel undocumented migrants, has accelerated deportations and cracked down on border crossings since returning to power this year.

Under a new memorandum of understanding, Palau will let up to 75 third-country nationals from the United States live and work on the sparsely populated archipelago, officials said on Wednesday. In return, the United States will grant $7.5 million to Palau for public service and infrastructure needs.

With some 20,000 people spread across hundreds of volcanic isles and coral atolls, Palau is by population one of the smallest countries in the world.

The migrants from the United States have not been charged with crimes and will help to fill needed jobs in Palau, both sides said.

“Palau would have to agree on a case-by-case basis as to individuals who will be arriving in Palau under the arrangement,” the Pacific nation said in a statement.

The deal was announced following a call between Palau President Surangel Whipps and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

“Through this partnership, the United States and Palau are taking concrete steps to strengthen our security and protect our communities, while also fostering a safe, more secure, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the US State Department said in a separate statement.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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