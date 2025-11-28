E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Trump says US will ‘permanently pause’ migration from ‘all third world countries’

Anwar Iqbal Published November 28, 2025
US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media following a call with military service members, on Thanksgiving, in Palm Beach, Florida, US on November 27, 2025. —Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media following a call with military service members, on Thanksgiving, in Palm Beach, Florida, US on November 27, 2025. —Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

US President Donald Trump on Thursday unleashed a series of posts on Truth Social that could dramatically reshape US immigration policy, declaring that he will “permanently pause” migration from “all third world countries” and calling for “reverse migration” to remove certain immigrants.

“I will permanently pause migration from all third world countries to allow the US system to fully recover. This is necessary because unchecked migration has weakened American society and strained its resources. Until the system stabilises, no new immigrants from these countries will be allowed entry,” Trump wrote.

He did not identify any countries by name or give any specifics about what he meant by “permanently pause”. However, his posts signal a sweeping crackdown that could affect millions of residents from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and which could also alter refugee, Green Card, and other immigration programmes.

The development comes a day after the US government abruptly halted the processing of all immigration requests from Afghan nationals, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House. Trump had earlier announced that Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard troops shot, had died, while the other soldier was “fighting for his life”.

In his posts, he also declared he would denaturalise migrants who “undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilisation.

Trump argued that US immigration policies had weakened the country despite technological progress and said the nation needed time “to fully recover” from what he called an immigration onslaught.

His posts outlined measures to terminate “millions” of admissions granted under his predecessor Joe Biden, including those signed by “sleepy Joe’s autopen”. He further said he would remove anyone he deemed “not a net asset” to the US or “incapable of loving our country”.

“Those who fail to contribute positively or respect American values will not be allowed to remain. The goal is to ensure that only individuals who strengthen the nation are permitted to live and work here,” he said.

Trump stressed that these reforms would not stop there.

“Only reverse migration can fully cure this situation. Individuals who have entered the US illegally or disrupted American society will be encouraged to return to their home countries. This step is presented as the only way to restore law, order, and stability in the US,” he said.

He also pledged to end all federal benefits for non-citizens, in an effort to ease the financial burden on American taxpayers.

“All federal benefits and subsidies for non-citizens of our country will be ended. This includes welfare, health care, and other support programmes that previously went to migrants. The policy is meant to stop the financial burden on American taxpayers and prioritise citizens first,” he said.

In one post, Trump attached a picture of Afghans being airlifted and wrote: “This is part of the horrendous airlift from Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our country totally unvetted and unchecked. We will fix it, but will never forget what crooked Joe Biden and his thugs did to our country!”

The US president added that “these goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations”.

On Thursday, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow announced that the president had ordered a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination” of every Green Card issued to immigrants from 19 countries listed in a June presidential proclamation.

These countries include Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, Somalia, and Venezuela — but not Pakistan.

“The protection of this country and of the American people remains paramount, and the American people will not bear the cost of the prior administration’s reckless resettlement policies,” Edlow wrote on Truth Social.

Millions of Green Card holders and permanent residents from these countries could face scrutiny, even if they have lived in the US for years.

Trump had immediately linked the shooting of the two National Guard soldiers to immigration, stating that the shooter, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had been flown into the US in September 2021 and later had his status extended under Biden-era policies.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that Lakanwal had worked with US forces in Kandahar and was admitted as part of partner forces, but described the admission as part of “the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan”.

The Pentagon confirmed the deployment of an additional 500 National Guard personnel to Washington, adding to the 2,200 already stationed in the capital.

USCIS also suspended all immigration requests from Afghan nationals pending a review of vetting and security procedures, leaving roughly 200,000 Afghans in limbo.

In his posts, Trump also framed immigration as “the single greatest national security threat,” asserting that the previous administration had admitted “20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world.”

“Any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country… If they can’t love our country, we don’t want ’em,” he said, signalling that his administration intended to pursue aggressive enforcement measures.

The combined directives point to an unprecedented federal review of immigrants, refugees, and Green Card holders from third world countries, potentially affecting millions of families abroad who seek to migrate or are already in the United States.

Additional input from AFP

Anwar Iqbal is a correspondent for Dawn, based in Washington, DC.

Anwar Iqbal

Read more

Moud
Nov 28, 2025 12:25pm
Desperate step in a self-created desperate situation.
Recommend 0
Dr. Farid Ullah Khan
Nov 28, 2025 12:55pm
Elon Musk's documents should be checke properly. There are rumours taht he has filed fraudulent documents.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 28, 2025 02:02pm
I fully support Trump on all this.
Recommend 0
pre-Boomer Marine brat
Nov 28, 2025 03:19pm
“permanently pause” ---- 'The Donald' has a long history of saying things like this.
Recommend 0
Hamed
Nov 28, 2025 03:20pm
Only from first countries! Guess why.
Recommend 0
PAKISTAN
Nov 28, 2025 04:45pm
WE ALSO REQUEST TRUMP TO PLEASE EXTEND THIS MIGRATION BAN TO THOSE YOU USE TO PLUNDER THE RESOURCES OF THE 3RD WORLD AND HUMEN RIGHT ABUSES.
Recommend 0
English Student
Nov 28, 2025 04:47pm
I think the word "pause" fundamentally implies for something temporary.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 28, 2025 05:17pm
@PAKISTAN, Oh hush! Don't expect Trump to ban anyone his 'fav", especially if he and his sons are making money in the process!
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Nov 28, 2025 08:23pm
President Trump is correct. The US needs to recover from the hordes of illegal and legal aliens who have come here in the past decades but have not assimilated and some are changing local laws to their 3rd world standards by living in dense communities giving them the majority vote. That is not good; to remain strong and united the US needs a unified culture and traditions. They can go to Canada instead where those behaviors are encouraged and accepted.
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Nov 29, 2025 04:05am
People of 3rd world countries, stay home, YoAmerica is Whiteland under Trump
Recommend 0
Fastforward
Nov 29, 2025 05:18pm
Present US immigration laws must be changed to avoid unskilled persons immigrating to US. Only highly skilled (STEM) persons irrespective of countries of their origin must be admitted. Only spouses and children below 21 must be. admitted. No brothers, no sisters and no parents must be admitted.
Recommend 0
Fastforward
Nov 29, 2025 05:28pm
@Dr. Farid Ullah Khan, Does it matter for him? US will be the loser if his citizenship is stripped.,
Recommend 0
America Great
Nov 29, 2025 07:02pm
America built by immigrants from all over the world, All black, brown and white are Americans came to USA since independence in the 17th century until now in 21st century. Remember United We Stand.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 30, 2025 10:26am
@Dr. Farid Ullah Khan, So did the Big Boss' third wife.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 30, 2025 10:31am
@Dr. Farid Ullah Khan, Two of his three wives fit that description especially the current one.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe