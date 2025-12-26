E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Israeli settler attack injures Palestinian baby, five arrested

AFP Published
A woman holds her baby as Tzur Misgavi, an unauthorised Israeli settler outpost, is dismantled by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on November 17. — Reuters
A woman holds her baby as Tzur Misgavi, an unauthorised Israeli settler outpost, is dismantled by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on November 17. — Reuters
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JERUSALEM: Israeli security forces announced on Thursday the arrest of five Israeli settlers over their alleged involvement in an attack on a Palestinian home that injured a baby girl in the occupied West Bank.

The eight-month-old infant suffered “moderate injuries to the face and head” in the Wednesday attack, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

It blamed the attack on “a group of armed settlers”, accusing them of “throwing stones at homes and property” in the town of Sair, north of Hebron.

A statement from the Israeli police said that five suspects had been arrested for their “alleged involvement in serious, violent incidents in the village of Sair”.

Israeli security forces had received reports of “stones being thrown by Israeli civilians toward a Palestinian home”, adding a Palestinian girl was injured.

“The preliminary investigation determined the involvement of several suspects who came from a nearby outpost,” the statement said, referring to Israeli settlements not officially recognised by Israeli authorities.

All Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal by the international community.

Some are also illegal under Israeli law, though many of those are later given official recognition.

Almost none of the perpetrators of previous attacks by settlers have been held to account by the Israeli authorities.

A Telegram group linked to the “Hilltop Youth”, a movement of hardline settlers who advocate direct action against Palestinians, posted a video showing property damage in Sair.

Reservist terminated

In a separate incident on Thursday, a military reservist dressed in civilian clothes fired his gun in the area of Dayr Jarir near Ramallah, the military said in a statement.

Later, the military received footage showing an armed individual running over a Palestinian individual.

A review determined him to be “the same reserve soldier”, the military said, adding that his weapon was confiscated and his service terminated “due to the severity of the incident”.

In videos on social media purporting to show the incident, the victim is seen getting back to his feet after being struck. The military said it was looking into reports of injuries.

More than 500,000 Israelis currently live in settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967 and home to around three million Palestinians.

Violence involving settlers has risen in recent years, according to the United Nations, and October was the worst month since it began recording such incidents in 2006, with 264 attacks that caused casualties or property damage.

The violence in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, has surged since Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023 events.

Since the start of the war, Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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Dr.Mofu
Dec 26, 2025 05:23pm
Illegal settlements must go.
Recommend 0
Free Palestine
Dec 26, 2025 05:32pm
So sad , it’s a law of jungle imposed by Israel towards on poor Palestinians. Let’s pray for the safety of powerless people of Gaza and Palestine.
Recommend 0

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