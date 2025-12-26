E-Paper | July 12, 2026

CDA’s one-window facility in G-9 nears completion

From the Newspaper Published
The logo of the Capital Development Territory (CDA). — Dawn/File
The logo of the Capital Development Territory (CDA). — Dawn/File
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A new one-window facility, Assan Khidmat Markaz, where the public will have access to “hundreds of services” under one roof, is almost complete.

This facility was set up in the building of the erstwhile Public Welfare Department (PWD) Mauve area of sector G-9, where, according to plan, “hundreds” of services will be provided to the general public, like Capital Development Authority’s one window operations, Islamabad administration’s service, and likely passport service.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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M. Saeed
Dec 26, 2025 07:46pm
One window service is a new maga corruption den. Nothing moves in CDA, without a push, even from a table to the next table. All tables of CDA are open gold mines for the table mens.
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