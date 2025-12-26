CDA’s one-window facility in G-9 nears completion

A new one-window facility, Assan Khidmat Markaz, where the public will have access to “hundreds of services” under one roof, is almost complete.

This facility was set up in the building of the erstwhile Public Welfare Department (PWD) Mauve area of sector G-9, where, according to plan, “hundreds” of services will be provided to the general public, like Capital Development Authority’s one window operations, Islamabad administration’s service, and likely passport service.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025