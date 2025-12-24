Satisfaction certificates sought over repair work at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel, expressing concern over the alleged unsatisfactory performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding upkeep and repair work at the Parliament Lodges, on Tuesday directed that satisfaction certificates be obtained from senators residing in lodges where work has been completed.

A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate House Committee was held at Parliament House with Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail issues related to repair and rehabilitation works at the Parliament Lodges, outsourcing of janitorial and lift services, expenditures incurred over the past two years and the construction project of 104 new lodges for senators.

The committee directed officials of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance and the CDA to resolve funding and administrative issues promptly through mutual coordination.

During the meeting, serious differences of opinion emerged over the outsourcing of janitorial and lift services at the Parliament Lodges. Senator Dinesh Kumar said the outsourcing model had completely failed over the past six years and that conditions had worsened instead of improving.

He raised concerns over the absence of lift operators, particularly during night shifts, warning that malfunctioning lifts could result in senators being stranded.

The committee was informed that 29 lift operators were deployed in three shifts.

However, senators demanded duty rosters, attendance records and complete details of day and night shifts for the past year. The committee also directed that attendance be verified through CCTV footage and ordered strict action against absent staff.

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi expressed strong reservations over the ongoing repair works at the Parliament Lodges.

He said the condition of flats was unsatisfactory, with roofs on the top floors in an extremely dilapidated state. He alleged that delays in repair work were deliberate and involved contractors and CDA officials.

He raised serious concerns over the quality of repair work carried out at the lodges and, expressing concern over the misuse of public funds, called for third-party audits and greater transparency.

Convener Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt informed the committee that the 104 new lodges were being constructed specifically for senators, following formal directives issued by the former chairman Senate.

He pointed out that expenditures of up to Rs5 million had been shown for some residential units, while residents claimed that work of such magnitude had not been carried out.

The committee sought complete details of works and expenditures for all houses, including kitchens, bathrooms, flooring and other components. It was further informed that during the financial year 2024–25, a total of 57 repair requests were received, of which 22 works had been completed.

The committee was also informed that 156 employees were performing various duties at the Parliament Lodges. The convener directed that action be taken against staff showing poor performance and made it clear that no complaints regarding the Parliament Lodges would be tolerated.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025