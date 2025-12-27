New image and details released for Coyote vs Acme

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Coyote vs Acme, the latest Looney Tunes movie, shows Wile

E. Coyote taking legal action against Acme after years of injuries from their faulty products, with Will Forte as his lawyer and John Cena as Acme’s attorney.

Directed by Dave Green and written by Sammy Burch from a story by James Gunn and Jeremy Slater, the film aims to explore Coyote’s character beyond his villainous reputation. The movie faced a rocky release path when Warner Bros. Discovery considered scrapping it in 2023, but a deal with Ketchup Entertainment revived it.

Coyote vs Acme is set for theatres in 2026, with new images highlighting Coyote’s schemes and the story’s comedic, character-driven approach.

Marvel & DC release surprise crossover comics

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Marvel and DC have released two new crossover comics for exciting fans of both universes. One features a team-up between The Flash and the Fantastic Four in which DC’s fastest hero teams up with Marvel’s First Family as they chase down Gorilla Grodd through the Speed Force. While the Thor with Shazam pairs mythic powers from both universes, Thor and Shazam must stop a threat trying to steal magic from both worlds.

DC and Marvel have also confirmed that this isn’t the end — more crossover comics are planned into 2026, including a much-anticipated return of Superman and Spider-Man teaming up.

Hugh Jackman hints at possible Wolverine return

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Hugh Jackman, who famously played Wolverine for nearly two decades, hinted he might not be done with the role. Speaking recently on The Graham Norton Show, he said he’s open to reprising the character in future X Men or MCU projects. Fans are speculating this could signal a return of Wolverine in upcoming Marvel storylines.

With upcoming projects like Avengers: Doomsday already in post-production, fans are speculating whether Wolverine (or a variant) might appear.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 27th, 2025