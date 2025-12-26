Hamdard University to set up tech incubation centre

KARACHI: Hamdard University is planning to set up an incubation centre of its own, where promising business ideas would be converted into start-ups, announced its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Imran Amin on Wednesday.

In his speech at the concluding ceremony of Future Fusion Fest 2025 — a two-day event where senior engineering and computing students unveiled their final-year projects — he stated that every prototype presented embodied a viable business idea with the potential not only to transform its proponent into a successful entrepreneur but also to make them an employer of other talented students.

“Hamdard University will help its students as well as its youngish faculty members set up companies. My staff and I are at the ready to encourage and assist you,” said Prof Amin.

The government sector should not be the sole employer of the budding youths, he said. If a healthy environment is created in the country for start-ups, the young entrepreneurs would begin providing employment to others. “This is how underdeveloped countries can make progress.”

He urged the future engineers and technologists to make the best use of social media platforms like YouTube to sell their products and ideas. “If you can work full time on your project well and good. But if you have to get a job immediately after graduation, do so. But work for two hours each day on your own project.”

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025