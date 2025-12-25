Attempt to ambush security forces’ convoy thwarted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali

MIRANSHAH: Security situation turned tense in the Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan on Thursday after an hour-long exchange of heavy fire between security forces and militants, leaving three security personnel and at least 20 civilians injured.

According to security sources, Fitna al Khawarij militants attempted to attack a convoy on the main highway.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to local sources, the clashes erupted around noon in adjoining areas of Mir Ali. During the exchange, three security personnel sustained injuries, while mortar shells landed on residential houses in different localities of Hasokhel, Muski and Ippi areas, injuring 20 civilians, including women and children.

Security forces cordoned off Mir Ali Bazaar and surrounding areas, while intermittent aerial firing was reported, triggering panic among residents. All commercial activities were suspended as people remained confined to their homes amid fear and uncertainty.

Sources said the Bannu–Miranshah main road was completely closed for all kinds of traffic at the Khajori checkpost, resulting in long queues of vehicles and causing severe inconvenience to travelers.

Meanwhile, a loud explosion was heard near the Muski area on Mir Ali–Khaisoor Road, while a security check post at the Hasokhel Bridge came under heavy weapon attack. Intense gunfire was exchanged between security forces and militants in the Muski area, leaving three security personnel injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent of Mir Ali DHQ Hospital, Dr Munir Aslam, said that 20 injured persons were brought to the hospital, seven of whom were referred to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu due to their critical condition, while treatment of the remaining injured is underway.

Sources added that local residents, carrying white flags, continued to shift the injured to hospitals despite the difficult and dangerous situation.

Reacting to the incident, Awami National Party North Waziristan President Malik Nisar Ali expressed grave concern, stating: “Unfortunately, a mortar shell also landed on my house, injuring three members of my family. Targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children, is deeply tragic and unacceptable.”

He urged the authorities to ensure the protection of civilian population and take serious steps for lasting peace in the area.

Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area, while the situation remained tense till the filing of this report.

Multiple incidents of terrorism and violence have been reported from Mir Ali lately.

In October, four terrorists were killed by the security forces, foiling a suicide attack on a military camp in Mir Ali.

Earlier this month, unidentified militants blew up a government primary school in Mir Ali, jeopardising the future of more than 600 school-going children.

Days later, a government school in the same district with over 250 enrolled girls was destroyed with explosives.