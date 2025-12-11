Attack on school in Mir Ali leaves future of over 600 students at risk

An attack on a school in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali subdivision earlier this week has jeopardised the future of more than 600 school-going children, it emerged on Thursday.

On Monday night, unidentified militants blew up a government primary school in the Khushali area of Ayaz Kot. Unknown attackers had planted explosives in the school and detonated them late on Monday night.

The powerful blast, which was heard miles away, destroyed a significant portion of the school building.

Education department officials confirmed that more than 600 students were enrolled in the institution, which served as the only functional primary school in the area.

Authorities said the remaining sections of the building have been cordoned off, while an emergency plan for alternate learning arrangements is under consideration.

Local elders and parents expressed deep concern, calling attacks on educational institutions “a direct assault on the future of children”.

“This school was the only beacon of hope for our children. Its destruction has shocked the entire community,” an area elder said.

As per the police, evidence had been collected from the site, and the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was assessing the type of explosive used.

Initial findings suggest that the device was detonated either through a remote-controlled or a timed mechanism.

Security officials stated that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The district administration condemned the incident as an “anti-education act,” saying, “Such attacks hinder peace and development in the region. Those responsible will be brought to justice soon.”

The incident comes weeks after Cadet College Wana came under a terrorist attack in South Waziristan.

In October, an explosion at a girls’ primary school in Lakki Marwat district partially damaged the building.