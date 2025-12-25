E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Sikh delegation from US calls on chief minister

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a seven-member delegation of “Sikhs of America,” led by its Founding Chairman, Chand Hoque, says a handout.

During the meeting, the chief minister conversed with the delegation in Punjabi. The Sikh leaders appreciated her public welfare initiatives and lauded her government’s steps for the protection and rights of minority communities. They paid tribute to the Punjab government for the implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act in the province.

The delegation also commended the peaceful organisation of Christmas celebrations in Punjab and expressed satisfaction over the revival of the Punjabi language and the installation of Punjabi signboards.

The chief minister said Sikh brothers from the United States were a source of great pleasure and termed their visit an honor. She thanked the Sikh community across the world for consistently showing love and respect for Punjab and Pakistan.

The chief minister said that Gurdwara Kartarpur stands as Pakistan’s undeniable message of peace to the world. She emphasised that the protection of Sikh heritage in Punjab is being carried out as a solemn duty and announced that the construction, renovation, and restoration of 56 historic Gurdwaras would be completed soon. She added that repair and maintenance work on Gurdwaras across Punjab is progressing at a rapid pace to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe