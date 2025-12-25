Sikh delegation from US calls on chief minister

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a seven-member delegation of “Sikhs of America,” led by its Founding Chairman, Chand Hoque, says a handout.

During the meeting, the chief minister conversed with the delegation in Punjabi. The Sikh leaders appreciated her public welfare initiatives and lauded her government’s steps for the protection and rights of minority communities. They paid tribute to the Punjab government for the implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act in the province.

The delegation also commended the peaceful organisation of Christmas celebrations in Punjab and expressed satisfaction over the revival of the Punjabi language and the installation of Punjabi signboards.

The chief minister said Sikh brothers from the United States were a source of great pleasure and termed their visit an honor. She thanked the Sikh community across the world for consistently showing love and respect for Punjab and Pakistan.

The chief minister said that Gurdwara Kartarpur stands as Pakistan’s undeniable message of peace to the world. She emphasised that the protection of Sikh heritage in Punjab is being carried out as a solemn duty and announced that the construction, renovation, and restoration of 56 historic Gurdwaras would be completed soon. She added that repair and maintenance work on Gurdwaras across Punjab is progressing at a rapid pace to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025