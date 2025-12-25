Court acquits four in journalist’s murder case

LAHORE: Muzaffargarh district and sessions court on Wednesday acquitted four accused involved in the murder of a local journalist.

As per details, Ashfaq Ahmed Sial was targeted by unidentified motorcyclists on the Thermal Power Road on May 15, 2024.

They opened fire on him, resulting in him receiving critical injuries.

He was rushed to the DHQ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A murder case was registered against unidentified persons at the Muzaffargarh City Police station on the complaint of his brother.

In the supplementary statement of the complainant, four suspects Samar Siyal, Ramzan, Muhammad Ali Chand and Nasir Siyal were nominated in the case and later they were arrested by the police. A challan was submitted by the police and the case hearing continued for half a year.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Arif Mujahid announced the verdict and acquitted all the four accused from the case.

Meanwhile, journalist bodies showed reservation over the acquittal of the accused in the murder case of the journalist and demanded justice.

They said they were waiting for the detailed order of the case and would challenge the acquittal of the accused in the high court.

Muzaffargarh Press Club General Secretary Farooq Sheikh said that the decision of the case was unexpected and they would challenge it in higher courts.

He said the journalist was killed for filing news against the relatives of the accused and he was killed by the accused to take revenge.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025