E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Govt urged to consult SCCI before fixing minimum wage

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to introduce comprehensive reforms in labour laws and take pragmatic steps to ensure transparency, clarity and improvement in the overall functioning of the labour department and its attached institutions.

The demand was raised by SCCI president Junaid Altaf during a meeting with minister for labour Faisal Khan Tarakai at the chamber house. The discussion focused on issues related to the labour department, Workers Welfare Board (WWB), Employees’ Social Security Institution (ESSI) and labour colonies.

Mr Altaf presented several proposals aimed at eliminating corruption, misuse of authority and malpractices in the labour department, while calling for facilitation of businesses and protection of the dignity of the business community during implementation of labour laws. He stressed that all laws and policies should be framed in consultation with SCCI and other stakeholders.

He suggested the introduction of region- and sector-wise slabs for minimum wages, consultations with industry before fixing the annual minimum wage, and phase-wise implementation of wage increases to allow businesses to absorb the financial impact gradually while ensuring workers’ protection.

Chamber president calls for comprehensive reforms in labour laws

The SCCI president also called for a one-window facilitation system, elimination of duplicate inspections of factories and business premises, trust-building measures and improvement in regulatory mechanisms.

He sought an amicable resolution of the Regi Lalma Labour Colony matter, representation of SCCI and relevant industrial associations in the WWB allotment committee under the existing act and allotment policy, elimination of misuse and illegal transfers of WWB flats, review of scholarship policies, reduction in non-development expenditures of the WWB, and improvement in ESSI health facilities and service standards.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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