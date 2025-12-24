Federal cabinet okays extension of off-grid power levy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of the Off-Grid Power Plants Levy Act 2025 to include the sale of gas to captive power plants by third parties, as several key policy and legislative measures — in addition to the major decision on the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) — were given the go-ahead.

A special meeting of the cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also approved amendments to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Ordinance 2002, aimed at aligning public tendering and procurement procedures with contemporary requirements.

The cabinet approved the repeal of the National University for Security Sciences Islamabad Bill 2025 and constituted a committee to ensure effective consultation on private members’ bills and other legislation in the National Assembly.

Furthermore, it granted approval to the National Cannabis Control and Regulatory Policy 2025, which aims to promote the use of plant-based resources in the pharmaceutical and textile sectors under a regulated framework.

Approves visa clearance system to facilitate foreign travel

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, the cabinet approved a visa clearance system designed to facilitate Pakistani citizens travelling abroad by providing a transparent and secure mechanism for visa acquisition.

The cabinet also ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases at its meetings held on Oct 20, Nov 5 and Nov 21 this year, as well as the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee at its meeting on Dec 18.

In his concluding remarks, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that the national interest would remain the guiding principle of the government’s decisions, particularly in matters concerning economic reform, political stability and public confidence.

The prime minister also congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s victory in the Under-19 cricket championship, calling it a moment of pride for the entire country.

He further referred to the recent conferment of the King Abdulaziz Award on Field Marshal Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia, saying the honour belonged not to an individual but to the entire nation and reflected Pakistan’s collective dignity.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025