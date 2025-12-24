Plans to implement integrated financial system in Balochistan outlined

QUETTA: A high-level meeting on Tuesday reviewed progress and outlined plans to implement an Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) across all departments, authorities and autonomous bodies in Balochistan.

The meeting, presided over by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, decided that the Balochistan government would intensify efforts to modernise its financial management system through comprehensive digital reforms.

The meeting was informed that all autonomous institutions in the province were being integrated into a unified digital platform in coordination with the finance department.

“Under this initiative, all such institutions are being shifted to the IFMIS. Departments will be required to prepare and upload their budgets through this system. All financial transactions — including salaries, pensions, non-salary expenditures and development spending — will be processed exclusively through the IFMIS. Payments to employees, pensioners, vendors and service providers will be made via the State Bank of Pakistan’s Micro Payment Gateway to ensure transparency and efficiency,” the meeting was told.

Additionally, an online billing solution, similar to that used by the provincial government, will be introduced across all autonomous bodies. Relevant departments have already been instructed to provide human resource and financial data to facilitate the timely and effective rollout of the system.

The chief secretary directed all departments, authorities and autonomous institutions to thoroughly review the proposed reforms and take immediate practical steps. He called for the submission of compliance reports to the finance department within the stipulated timeframe, stating that digitisation of the financial system would significantly enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Gwadar Development Authority Director General Moin-ur-Rehman Khan, who attended via video link, assured the meeting of full cooperation from the GDA, saying that all required data and support would be provided promptly to ensure successful implementation of the digital reforms.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to accelerate government’s vision of digitising government-to-person and person-to-government payments across Balochistan, marking a major step toward modern governance and financial transparency in the province.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025