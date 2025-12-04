E-Paper | December 04, 2025

CM aide stresses financial integration of merged districts

Bureau Report Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: The special assistant to chief minister on information and public relations, Shafi Jan, has underscored the urgent need for full financial integration of the merged districts to ensure effective governance, service delivery and long-term stability in the region.

A statement issued here said that Mr Jan was addressing at the Pakistan Population Summit 2025 in Islamabad.

Speaking at the forum, he said that while the administrative merger of the former FATA regions with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018 had marked a historic step, the financial merger remained incomplete, resulting in major governance and development gaps. “To truly serve the people of the merged districts, their due financial rights must be secured, including the transfer of liabilities that the province has been compelled to shoulder since 2018,” he stressed.

He noted that these areas long left ungoverned, conflict-hit and severely underdeveloped continue to face the consequences of decades of instability. “The population has endured repeated displacements; even today, some families remain in camps, struggling to rebuild their lives. In such difficult circumstances, they deserve special attention and sustained investment,” he said.

However, he lamented that the situation was the opposite, as promised shares and federal commitments had not been fulfilled since the merger. “The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently catering to the needs of the people in the merged districts through its own limited resources,” he added.

Highlighting the broader challenges faced by the province, Shafi Jan pointed to the surging threats of terrorism and the adverse impacts of climate change on the mountainous border region. These factors, he emphasised, pose additional challenges to the provincial government’s ability to prioritise investments in essential services and development projects. The persistent threat of terrorism and the mounting impacts of climate change further strain the province’s limited financial resources that otherwise would have been directed towards public welfare, including education, healthcare and technical skill development.

He urged the federal government and national stakeholders to prioritise the region’s needs. “Only administrative merger is not enough; financial merger is equally essential,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe