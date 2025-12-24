E-Paper | July 10, 2026

YouTuber’s request to return channel, mobile phones rejected

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday dismissed a request of YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai seeking release of his YouTube channel and mobile phones on superdari (interim custody).

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo announced the decision on the content creator’s application.

However, the magistrate ordered that 19 items recovered during a search be handed over to the YouTuber.

The items ordered to be released include bank cards, identity cards, a laptop bag, a GoPro camera and other personal belongings.

Ducky Bhai had approached the court seeking the release of his seized belongings, including his YouTube channel and mobile phones.

The magistrate, however, declined this request while allowing the return of selected personal items recovered during the search.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had arrested the content creator during August in a case of alleged promotion of gambling apps on social media.

The Lahore High Court had released Ducky Bhai on bail on Nov 24.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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