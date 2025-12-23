Lahore still the most polluted city

White Star

LAHORE: Lahore continued to be ranked among the most polluted cities in the world for the second consecutive day, with hazardous air quality reported across the city and several other parts of Punjab, according to air quality monitoring data released on Monday.

Data from IQAir showed that multiple cities in Punjab recorded extremely high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels at 7pm. Sialkot topped the list with an AQI of 603, followed by Gujrat at 429, Lahore 362, Kahna Nau 360, Hundal 294, Bahawalpur 234, Gujranwala 213, Faisalabad 189, and Jhelum at 177. Lahore’s AQI peaked at 549 around noon, with residents exposed to hazardous air for the past two days.

Within Lahore, several monitoring stations also reported high AQI readings at 7:30pm. The CERP Office recorded an AQI of 599, Iqbal Town 577, Model Town 447, Barki 402, DHA 388, Civil Secretariat 352, Bedian Road 350, Johar Town 330, and Askari-X 294.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said cold and dry weather was expected to persist across most districts of Punjab. It also forecast moderate to dense fog during morning and night hours in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, Kot Addu, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Khanewal, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

PMD forecasts moderate to dense fog across most districts of Punjab

A report by the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI) stated that Lahore did not record a single clean air day in 2024 under World Health Organisation standards, while 218 days also failed to meet Punjab’s Environmental Quality Standards.

The report noted that annual PM2.5 levels remained significantly above WHO guidelines, with an average concentration of 104.6 micrograms per cubic metre, resulting in an estimated loss of seven years in average life expectancy.

According to PAQI, emissions from transportation, industry and brick kilns account for more than three-quarters of Lahore’s PM2.5 pollution. The city’s airshed was estimated to receive 26.68 kilotons of PM2.5, 39.81 kilotons of sulphur dioxide, 52.65 kilotons of nitrogen oxides and 207.08 kilotons of carbon monoxide annually.

Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said government efforts were underway to control smog. She stated that the environment department was taking action against violators and imposing fines. She also advised citizens to use masks and limit outdoor activities.

The Motorway Police said the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) was closed on Monday evening due to dense fog. The closure was aimed at ensuring public safety amid low visibility. Drivers were advised to follow lane discipline, avoid unnecessary travel, use fog lights, maintain safe distances and plan journeys during daylight hours.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025