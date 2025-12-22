Baltistan celebrates ‘Mayfung’ with fire & festivities

GILGIT: The ancient winter festival of Mayfung was celebrated across the Baltistan region on Sunday, with locals carrying fire sticks alongside officials during an evening of bonfires and traditional performances to mark the end of the year’s longest night and welcome the New Year.

The festival, known as “Losar” meaning New Year in the Balti language, officially began on the night of Dec 21, coinciding with the winter solstice.

A central ritual involves playing with fire, lighting bonfires and carrying flaming logs to dispel misfortune and usher in good fortune. Locals say “Fung” symbolises joy, happiness and renewal.

“The basic aim was to celebrate the end of the longest night of winter and welcome the New Year,” said Mehdi Ali, a local resident, adding that elders in his family say the tradition dates to pre-Islamic times. Some residents believe the rituals help ward off hardships, he said.

The main public event was held at Skardu’s Municipal Stadium, where a large crowd of elders and young people appeared, many in traditional winter dress.

Rain, snow forecast in region today as well

The programme included traditional food stalls, fireworks, sword dances and local music. Dozens of glowing lanterns were released into the night sky, while candles were lit on rooftops in nearby areas.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Tourism Secretary Zameer Abbas, Baltistan Commissioner Kamal Khan and other officials attended.

Organisers said the celebration reflects Baltistan’s cultural identity and strengthens community ties.

“Mayfung is not only a manifestation of Baltistan’s cultural identity, but also an effective means of promoting mutual harmony, commitment to traditions, and educating the new generation about our cultural values,” an organiser said.

The Mayfung events were also held in the Shigar, Ghanche and Kharmang districts.

There are differing interpretations of the festival’s origins; one local myth links it to the death of a cannibal king.

The celebrations came as snowfall was reported in upper parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, lowering temperatures and creating difficulties for residents. Roads in remote areas became slippery, locals said.

Meteorological office forecast additional snowfall and rain through Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025