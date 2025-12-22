Bahawalpur woman kills daughter for stopping her from smoking

BAHAWALPUR: A mother allegedly killed her teenage daughter for stopping her from smoking in Basti Sokar in the City Yazman Police station area in Bahawalpur district on Sunday.

According to the police, accused Nabila’s daughter Aisha (16) disliked her smoking and used to stop her.

Police claimed that when her daughter objected to her smoking on Saturday night, she got infuriated. She allegedly overpowered her daughter and strangled her to death in a fit of rage, police claimed.

After the police were informed, they called the forensic and crime scene units to collect evidence and arrested the accused woman.

The police shifted the body of the deceased to the Yazman THQ Hospital for postmortem examination.

ENCOUNTER: The Burewala Control Crime Department (CCD) claimed to have arrested a man in injured condition who allegedly sexually harassed female students and passed objectionable remarks.

The CCD claimed that when a team conducted a raid to arrest him, his pistol went off in his trousers and he was seriously injured.

A complaint against the accused identified as Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of village 461/ EB, was registered by the members of the press club after his video clip went viral on social media.

The injured man was shifted to the Burewala THQ Hospital under a heavy police escort.

Police said that further investigations were ongoing.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025