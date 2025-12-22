Man kills wife, two others over domestic issue in Bannu

BANNU: Three people, including two women, were killed over a dispute in the Ghawara area of Bannu district on Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred inside the house of Mohammad Ali in the limits of Bannu Township police station, they added.

A complainant, Faizan, 18, a resident of Khashni Kallay, told police that he had gone to the house of his relative, Mohammad Ali, for night stay. He said that in the wee hours on Sunday, he woke up over hearing a noise and came out of the room. He said that he saw one Noor Mohammad, a relative of Ali, opening fire on the inmates of the house with a pistol.

“Consequently, Abida Bibi, 50, wife of Ali, Jawad Khan, 14, son of Ali, and Zaiba Bibi, 30, wife of the attacker Noor Mohammad, received critical bullet injuries and died instantly, while Ahmad, 17, another son of Ali, was injured,” he said.

The complainant said the injured was taken to the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, while the bodies were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital to complete medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case against the suspected killer and initiated efforts to arrest him.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025