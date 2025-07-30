Punjab bans smoking in public parks

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned smoking and sale of cigarettes/tobacco etc in public parks across the province in a bid to protect children and the youth from smoking hazards, including those that come with passive smoking, and to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

A notification has been issued by the Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, enforcing Section 5 and 7 of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002.

The new policy prohibits smoking, use of e-cigarettes, vapes and all tobacco-related products in the parks. It also bans the sale of such items at tuck shops, cafes and vending points within or around the public parks.

According to the notification, visible ‘No Smoking’ signboards will be installed throughout the parks and designated staff will actively monitor compliance. All Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) have been instructed to fully implement the law within 10 days.

“Since the litter from cigarette butts and packaging pollutes the environment and harms the aesthetic appeal of green spaces, this decision is a forward-thinking step to ensure clean surroundings and protect public health especially the youth,” said Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said during his to the Lawrence Gardens along with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Mansoor Ahmad.

“The move reflects the Punjab government’s broader commitment to sustainability, community well-being, and the intelligent use of public resources, reinforcing the province’s goal of modernising urban life while preserving public health,” he added.

Under the decision, all public parks across the province have officially been declared no-smoking zones.

The secretary inspected various parts of the Lawrence Gardens and emphasized the need to preserve and highlight the park’s historic identity.

He directed that all the laws and regulations must be strictly enforced in public gardens and parks to ensure a peaceful and healthy environment for families and fitness enthusiasts.

However, it has not been announced how the ban would be implemented and what would happen in case of violation.

When France recently imposed a nationwide ban on smoking in parks and on beaches, it came with a clear rule of 90 euros fine on the violators and in case of nonpayment of fine within 15 days, the fine would go up to 135 euros.

According to the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002, a violator may face a fine from Rs1,000 to Rs100,000, depending on severity and frequency of the violation.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2025