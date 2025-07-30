E-Paper | July 30, 2025

Punjab bans smoking in public parks

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 05:53am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned smoking and sale of cigarettes/tobacco etc in public parks across the province in a bid to protect children and the youth from smoking hazards, including those that come with passive smoking, and to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

A notification has been issued by the Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, enforcing Section 5 and 7 of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002.

The new policy prohibits smoking, use of e-cigarettes, vapes and all tobacco-related products in the parks. It also bans the sale of such items at tuck shops, cafes and vending points within or around the public parks.

According to the notification, visible ‘No Smoking’ signboards will be installed throughout the parks and designated staff will actively monitor compliance. All Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) have been instructed to fully implement the law within 10 days.

“Since the litter from cigarette butts and packaging pollutes the environment and harms the aesthetic appeal of green spaces, this decision is a forward-thinking step to ensure clean surroundings and protect public health especially the youth,” said Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said during his to the Lawrence Gardens along with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Mansoor Ahmad.

“The move reflects the Punjab government’s broader commitment to sustainability, community well-being, and the intelligent use of public resources, reinforcing the province’s goal of modernising urban life while preserving public health,” he added.

Under the decision, all public parks across the province have officially been declared no-smoking zones.

The secretary inspected various parts of the Lawrence Gardens and emphasized the need to preserve and highlight the park’s historic identity.

He directed that all the laws and regulations must be strictly enforced in public gardens and parks to ensure a peaceful and healthy environment for families and fitness enthusiasts.

However, it has not been announced how the ban would be implemented and what would happen in case of violation.

When France recently imposed a nationwide ban on smoking in parks and on beaches, it came with a clear rule of 90 euros fine on the violators and in case of nonpayment of fine within 15 days, the fine would go up to 135 euros.

According to the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002, a violator may face a fine from Rs1,000 to Rs100,000, depending on severity and frequency of the violation.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...
Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...