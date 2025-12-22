Murree issues advisory for tourists

RAWALPINDI: In view of the expected snowfall in Murree, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Murree Imran Razaq has issued a traffic advisory urging tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather and heavy snowfall, and to check the latest weather conditions and traffic situation before travelling.

A spokesman for the City Traffic Police Murree said that snowfall is continuing in Murree and that the traffic police are fully prepared to provide all possible facilities to tourists.

He said that additional traffic police personnel have been deployed across Murree to facilitate tourists and ensure smooth traffic flow.

CTO Murree Imran Razaq is personally supervising all traffic duties while remaining in the field, the spokesperson added.

According to the advisory, tourists travelling to Murree during snowfall should use fully equipped four-wheel-drive vehicles. Motorists are advised to keep their fuel tanks full and carry warm clothing.

The advisory further states that during snowfall, vehicles should not be parked in no-parking areas, over-speeding should be avoided and proper air pressure in tyres should be maintained while travelling towards Murree.

Citizens have been requested not to create double lanes under any circumstances during snowfall, the spokesman said.

Motorists are also advised to follow the instructions of traffic wardens deployed at various points during snowfall, as they play an important role in ensuring public safety and facilitating smooth travel, CTO Imran Razaq said.

In case of any traffic-related problems anywhere in Murree, citizens may contact the traffic control room at 051-9269200, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025