E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Lebanon close to completing disarmament of Hezbollah

Reuters Published
Lebanese soldiers stand on a military vehicle during an army media tour to review the army’s operations in the southern Litani sector, in Alma Al-Shaab, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon on November 28, 2025. — Reuters
Lebanese soldiers stand on a military vehicle during an army media tour to review the army’s operations in the southern Litani sector, in Alma Al-Shaab, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon on November 28, 2025. — Reuters
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BEIRUT: Lebanon is close to completing the disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani river, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Saturday, as the country races to fulfil a key demand of its ceasefire with Israel before a year-end deadline.

The US-backed ceasefire, agreed in November 2024, ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and required the disarmament of the group, starting in areas south of the river adjacent to Israel.

Lebanese authorities, led by President Joseph Aoun and Salam, tasked the US-backed Lebanese army on August 5 with devising a plan to establish a state monopoly on arms by the end of the year.

“Prime Minister Salam affirmed that the first phase of the weapons consolidation plan related to the area south of the Litani River is only days away from completion,” a statement from his office said.

“The state is ready to move on to the second phase — namely (confiscating weapons) north of the Litani River — based on the plan prepared by the Lebanese army pursuant to a mandate from the government,” Salam added.

The statement came after Salam held talks with Simon Karam, Lebanon’s top civilian negotiator on a committee overseeing the Hezbollah-Israel truce.

Since the ceasefire, the sides have regularly accused each other of violations, with Israel questioning the Lebanese army’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah. Israeli warplanes have increasingly targeted Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and even in the capital.

Hezbollah has tried to resist the pressure — from its mainly Christian and Sunni Muslim opponents in Lebanon as well as from the US and Saudi Arabia — to disarm, saying it would be a mistake while Israel continues its air strikes on the country.

Israel has publicly urged Lebanese authorities to fulfil the conditions of the truce, saying it will act “as necessary” if Lebanon fails to take steps against Hezbollah.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2025 12:23pm
When the going gets tough and the pressure from the top gets rough, only the toughest and roughest get going.
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