E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Afghans told to leave KP’s Bannu after police vehicle attack

A Correspondent Published
Police in black uniforms stand guard in this file photo. — Reuters/File
Police in black uniforms stand guard in this file photo. — Reuters/File
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BANNU: A police vehicle came under attack by terrorists near an Afghan refugee camp here on Saturday, resulting in partial damage to the vehicle. However, no casualties were reported.

Following the incident, police and district administration authorities issued orders for immediate evacuation of the Afghan refugee camp due to security concerns.

According to police, DSP Mufeez Khan was traveling from Township to Domel when suspected terrorists ambushed the police vehicle near the Afghan refugees camp located on Kohat Road. The attack was carried out in a planned manner, however, due to the timely retaliatory action by the police, the attackers managed to flee the scene.

As a result of the firing, the police vehicle sustained partial damage. Upon receiving information about the incident, a heavy police contingent rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The search for suspicious individuals is continuing.

After the incident, police and administrative officers reached the Afghan refugees camp and initiated the process to immediately vacate it.

On this occasion, DPO Yasir Afridi said that Afghan refugees had already been given a formal deadline to return to their country, Afghanistan, during which a large number of families had already left.

According to the DPO, multiple attacks on police have originated from this camp in the past and militant elements have been using the camp as a shield. Therefore, keeping in view serious security concerns, the decision was taken to evacuate the camp immediately.

The district administration officials said that a total of 2,567 individuals were residing in the camp, out of which 1,700 had already returned to Afghanistan. On Saturday, an additional 120 individuals comprising 20 families were sent back. As part of security measures, the structures of the refugee camp were demolished while using heavy machinery.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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