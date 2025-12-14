Three boys martyred in KP’s Bannu as quadcopter crashes

BANNU/LOWER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Three young boys were martyred and another injured after a quadcopter crashed in a residential area of Mamand Khel in Bannu on Saturday, residents said.

Also, the Sheikh Landik police post in Bannu came under attack, where terrorists carried out assaults using quadcopters and sniper fire on Friday, according to police.

They said terrorists dropped two quadcopter bombs, while sniper firing was also carried out from another direction. Both quadcopter bombs exploded after landing near the police post building. However, no loss of life was reported.

On Saturday, however, locals said the quadcopter crashed in the Pattona Mamand Khel area of Bannu, killing Faisal, 16, Abrar, 20, and Muhammad, 12, and injuring nine-year-old Muhammad Aiman.

Afghan girl killed in Lower South Waziristan IED blast

Soon after the crash, rescue and security personnel reached the site as locals reached the spot. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to ascertain the nature and origin of the drone.

Police claimed the Sheikh Landik police post had been targeted repeatedly, with at least 14 terrorist attacks within a month.

Afghan girl killed in blast

A minor Afghan girl was killed and a bridge was destroyed after a powerful IED blast occurred on the Wana-Karikot Road in Lower South Waziristan on Saturday, police officials said.

Lower South Waziristan DPO Muhammad Tahir Shah Wazir said the explosion took place near a bridge, causing severe structural damage.

According to sources, the bridge collapsed due to the intensity of the blast, disrupting traffic in the area. The explosion also caused partial damage to a nearby house and a private vehicle parked close to the site.

Police said that at the time of the blast, the minor Afghan girl was present on the roof of her house. The force of the explosion caused a portion of the roof to collapsed, leaving her critically injured.

Local residents rushed to the scene and shifted the injured girl to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Wana for emergency treatment. Hospital officials said she was in a critical condition upon arrival and later succumbed to her injuries despite efforts by doctors to save her.

Following the explosion, police cordoned off the area, collected evidence from the site, and launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators and determine the nature of the explosive device.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025