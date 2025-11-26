E-Paper | March 03, 2026

22 terrorists killed in Bannu operation: ISPR

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Se­­curity forces killed 22 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The IBO was conducted a day earlier on the repo­r­ted presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operatives in the area.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged their location and killed 22 terrorists after an intense exchange of fire, the statement said.

Local officials said a ter­­rorists’ training centre, es­­tablished inside a school in the Narmikhel area with­­in the limits of the Ba­­kakhel police station, was targe­t­­ed and destroyed in an air strike. They added that securi­­ty personnel also seized a huge cache of arms, am­­munition and explosives during the operation.

The army’s media wing further stated that a sanitisation operation was un­­d­erway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

Jirga meetings

Meanwhile, police auth­orities and tribal elders agreed to strengthen coordination and liaison to establish lasting peace in the region.

At separate jirga meetings held at the regional police office in Bannu on Tuesday, Mamashkhel and Maman­d­khel elders briefed government officials on the security situation and the role of jirgas in resolving disputes.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Saj­jad Khan attended the meetings, along with other officials, which were convened after elders expressed concerns about clearing orchards and avoiding construction of double-storey buildings in light of multiple recent attacks on security forces from the area.

Both sides discussed in detail the overall law and order situation, reg­ional security, the importance of the jirga system and the need for close coordination between the police and the public for peace efforts.

The RPO assured elders that all available resources were being utilised to establish durable peace across the region.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe