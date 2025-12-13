Terrorist killed in Bannu IBO

LAKKI MARWAT: Security forces killed a terrorist and arrested four during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district on Friday.

Official sources said that the operation was carried out in the Daud Shah, Mamandkhel and Mamashkhel areas on information about the presence of terrorists.

They said that an intense exchange of fire took place, leading to the “neutralisation and elimination” of one terrorist and the arrest of four.

The sources also revealed the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives from terrorist hideouts and said the security forces urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movements during the operation.

Five personnel injured in police post attack

They said that the security forces were committed to establishing lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, five policemen were injured in a late night attack on a police post in the Shaikh Landak area of Bannu district, a police official said on Friday.

He said that the terrorists attacked the post with light and heavy weapons late on Thursday.

The official said that the policemen deployed at the post vigorously returned the fire and foiled the terrorist attack.

“As a result of the effective retaliatory fire, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” he claimed, adding that several terrorists were reportedly killed and injured in the gun battle that lasted three hours.

The official said that five policemen suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

He said that after hearing the exchange of fire, armed tribesmen and members of the peace committee stepped out and assisted police in the gunfight with terrorists.

“On the special instructions of Bannu Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan, an additional force, backed by armoured personnel carrier personnel and commandos of Quick Reposed Force and Rapid Response Force and led by DPO Yasir Afridi, immediately reached the area and surrounded it,” he said.

He said that the regional and district police chiefs praised the efforts of policemen and the bravery of tribesmen for repelling the attack.

Later, DPO Yasir Afridi reached the hospital and inquired after the injured cops and lauded them for exhibiting bravery.

The development came as the situation remained tense in the area on Thursday after seven people, including minors, were injured in a quadcopter attack carried out by terrorists on a playground during a football match.

The Shaikh Landak police post and other police stations have come under multiple terrorist attacks in the last over one month.

Meanwhile, a prison police official survived a gun attack in the Saeedkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

Police said that two worshippers were injured in the attack, while the assailants escaped on a motorcycle.

Farmanullah Khan, 41,told police that after offering evening prayer, he was set to leave the mosque when two armed motorcyclists wearing masks appeared and opened fire on him.

He said he remained unhurt but two worshippers, including Mohammad Ayyub and Mohammad Mustafa, were seriously injured in the attack.

The official claimed that the attack was carried out by terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban.

Police said that the injured were transported to the Government City Hospital, while an investigation was initiated after the registration of a case against unidentified assailants under the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act.

INJURED: A police official was injured in an exchange of fire with unidentified men in the Abbasa Khattak area of Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

A police official said that the incident happened when a team from the Abbas police post led by in charge officer Saddiq Khan surrounded the armed, wanted men.

He said during the gun battle, wanted man Arifullah was also injured before being arrested.

The official said that the injured were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Serai Naurang Town.

The police later tightened security in the trans-river belt known as Kurram Par area bordering Karak and Mianwali districts.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025