AJK prime minister announces funds for completion of key projects in Rawalakot

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Saturday announced the immediate release of funds for the completion of several key development projects in Rawalakot, saying his government was taking swift steps to resolve public issues.

Addressing a public gathering at the Circuit House, Rawalakot, the prime minister said that whatever funds were required for the completion of the unfinished district hospital building would be provided.

He said funds would also be released immediately for the completion of the Cheerh Water Supply Scheme, Darek Dam, the district jail building and the medical college building, including the cost of the land required for the institution.

Similarly, he said, work on a cardiac project at the CMH hospital would begin immediately, while progress on the stadium project would be ensured after obtaining a briefing from the relevant ministry.

Acknowledging water shortages in Rawalakot, he said an immediate feasibility report would be prepared to address the issue. He said his announcements were not mere promises and that their implementation would be ensured in practical terms.

“The public trust in the government has been restored and, despite serious challenges, the people’s government is actively engaged in resolving public problems on a war footing,” he said.

PM Rathore said every political decision was taken after due consideration and that the real purpose of politics was public service.

He said approval had been granted for the establishment of a vocational education institute and that a special package would be provided for the improvement of various institutions, while the requirements of educational institutions, including buildings, would also be met. The prime minister said tangible results would be visible to the public in the coming days.

“Politics should be driven by the spirit of service, and public service along with a people-friendly approach is the true identity of leadership,” he said, adding that a politician lived on even after death because of his character.

Without naming anyone, he said demands for rights should be made with reason and principles, not through stubbornness or confrontation, and that love and attachment to the people distinguished true leadership.

“Every moment of our nearly seven months in office will be devoted to public service and, if the people stand by us, all difficulties will be overcome and practical steps will be taken to meet public expectations,” he said. The prime minister said full implementation of the agreement reached with the Joint Awami Action Committee would be ensured.

“Let it be clear again that we are determined to work for the betterment of the state and public interest, and confident decisions in line with public sentiment will be taken within a short time,” he said. Reaffirming unwavering love for Pakistan, PM Rathore said this relationship would never weaken.

Former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, former AJK president and Prime Minister Sardar Yaqoob Khan, government adviser Sardar Fahd Yaqoob Khan, former minister Sardar Abid Hussain Abid, Pakistan Peoples Party district president Sardar Aamir Khurshid, and several others also addressed the gathering and praised the incumbent government’s “revolutionary” measures.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025