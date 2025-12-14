##THE WEEK THAT WAS##

Sharpasand | ARY, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

We like to think of powerful men forcing their will with guns, wealth and influence, when all it takes is a suggestion here, a negative whisper there, and the human mind is easily manipulated.

Naumaan Ijaz takes a break from intense, charismatic characters to play Farasat Ali, who seems like the average, mostly harmless neighbourhood uncle. Behind this well-cultivated image of a respectable, kind family man, Farasat is a veritable snake, taking advantage of trusting neighbours and friends both financially and emotionally. He has ruined his neighbour Shazmeen’s (Hira Salman) reputation because she refused his advances, and is now busy trying to ruin Fida (Affan Waheed) and Sanam’s (Hareem Farooq) marriage.

Written by Sara Sadain and directed by Aehsun Talish, this serial illustrates the quiet dynamics and hidden struggles of middle-class life, and the power of gossip and innuendo. The use of overt religious symbolism to project unquestionable piety is common and is rightly highlighted. Nadia Afgan and Naumaan ijaz are the stars playing very recognisable prototypical villains that hide behind mumbling, well-meaning neighbourliness.

Case No. 9 | Geo TV, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

The fight for justice is never easy and the most important step is being on the right side. Kamran (Faysal Quraishi) raped Sehar (Saba Qamar), and, with all his wealth and position in society, he thought he would get away with it.

As Kamran’s case begins to crumble in court, he makes a desperate turn to social media to cast Sehar as a conniving, jilted lover with loose morals, out for revenge. Despite his paid campaign, the unpredictable nature of the internet actually turns the tide against him, and the focus comes back to his best friend Rohit (Junaid Khan). Rohit is the pivotal witness whose testimony can sink Kamran’s case and give Sehar the credibility to win. Rohit is under severe pressure from his wife Manisha (Naveen Waqar), who has long understood Kamran’s guilt and supported Sehar.

This is TV anchor Shahzeb Khanzada’s first foray into writing and he has successfully highlighted the difficulties survivors struggle with to get justice. Good writing and strong performances have kept the tension going in a story that had revealed its secrets in the very first episode. Junaid Khan and Faysal Quraishi give a fascinating portrayal of male friendship under any circumstances, while we see the women line up behind Sehar. This story would have been even better if the writer had maintained a little ambiguity and mystery.

Faaslay | Green Entertainment, Fri-Sun 8.00pm

The outstanding commercial success of Iqtidar has inspired Green TV to try another Indian-style serial, full of angst and “dreamy” romantic moments.

Real-life couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly play the leads, with Saba Hamid, Azfar Rehman and Tara Mehmood in important supporting roles. Zaviyar (Ali Ansari) was in love with Ainy (Saboor Aly) but she was too immature and foolish to take his declaration seriously. A sensitive young man, Zaviyar felt humiliated by Ainy’s foolish behaviour, and then his parents’ marriage fell apart. Hurt and broken, the young man left Karachi and took charge of his father’s business in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Ainy faced the loss of her father and had to mature quickly with only her avaricious aunt to support her.

Saboor Aly has a lot of charm and carries her role well, but the glamour required with such fantasies gets in the way of any authenticity. For example, she is a professional home caterer but has her hair loose while cooking. Overall, this is easy, relaxing entertainment that is an easy “time pass.”

##WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR (OR NOT)##

Muamma | Hum TV, Coming soon

An intriguingly complex role for talented actor Saba Qamar is revealed in the new teasers for Muamma.

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 14th, 2025