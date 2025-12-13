E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Information minister accuses PTI of promoting ‘character assassination, politics of hatred’

Zulqernain Tahir Published December 13, 2025
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. —Radio Pakistan
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. —Radio Pakistan
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused the PTI of promoting “character assassination and politics of hatred” in the country.

He also blamed the opposition party for “conspiring to mislead the young generation”.

“There had been a tradition of decency and respect in Pakistan’s politics before the PTI. PML-N President Nawaz Sharif always promoted a culture of tolerance in the country. But contrary to this, the PTI promoted character assassination and politics of hatred,” Tarar said at a book launch ceremony in Lahore on Saturday.

Recalling the 2013 elections, the minister said when PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been in jail for over two years in multiple cases, got injured after falling from a crane, Nawaz Sharif immediately cancelled his public rallies as a “gesture of sympathy”.

“Politics of hatred and division have ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past 12 years under the PTI rule as well. The PTI government in KP has no performance to show. Not a single hospital in KP can be compared to Lahore’s Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) during this period,” he lambasted.

The information minister further said the PTI caused severe damage to the country and its economy and that the slogan of “change” was used to bring destruction.

“The international institutions are now acknowledging improvement in Pakistan’s economy,” he claimed.

He added Nawaz’s core mission was providing relief to the people.

“The Sharif family played a vital role in promoting industrial development in the country, while development projects bear the hallmark of Nawaz’s leadership,” he said, adding that the elder Sharif introduced the politics of public service in Pakistan and that every major development project carried his name.

The minister further claimed that the national economy had gained stability under the leadership of the Sharif brothers.

The war of words between members of the PTI and the ruling coalition has continued, particularly in recent days, after the spokesperson for the armed forces held a hard-hitting press conference on December 6..

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Zulqernain Tahir is a political correspondent for Dawn with over 20 years of experience, currently covering political and governance issues with a focus on uncovering financial scams. He can be found on X at @zulqerr.

Zulqernain Tahir

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe